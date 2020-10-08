Domino's Pizza® Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, announced results for the third quarter. Global retail sales increased 14.4% in the third quarter, or 14.8% excluding foreign currency impact. U.S. same store sales grew 17.5% during the quarter versus the year-ago period and were positively impacted by customer ordering behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic, continuing the positive sales momentum in the Company's U.S. stores business. The international business also posted positive same store sales results, with growth of 6.2% during the quarter. The third quarter marked the 107th consecutive quarter of international same store sales growth and the 38th consecutive quarter of U.S. same store sales growth.

During the quarter, the Company reported 209 gross new stores and 83 net new stores, comprised of 44 net new U.S. stores and 39 net new international stores. The Company's net store growth reflects the closure of 126 stores, primarily in India. The number of temporary store closures in certain of the Company's international markets declined during the third quarter of 2020. Based on information reported to the Company by its master franchisees, the Company estimates that as of October 5, 2020, there were fewer than 300 international stores temporarily closed.

Diluted EPS for the third quarter was $2.49, up 21.5% over the prior year quarter.

On October 6, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.78 per share quarterly dividend for shareholders of record as of December 15, 2020 to be paid on December 30, 2020.

"I am extremely proud of our global franchisees, operators and corporate teams for their relentless passion and energy as we continue to navigate through the pandemic," said Ritch Allison, Domino's Chief Executive Officer. "Our strong third quarter results once again demonstrated our focus on value, service, quality and innovation to meet customer needs."

Third Quarter Highlights (Unaudited): (dollars in millions, except per share data)

Third Quarter of 2020



Third Quarter of 2019



Three Fiscal Quarters of 2020



Three Fiscal Quarters of 2019

Net income

$ 99.1



$ 86.4



$ 339.4



$ 271.4

Weighted average diluted shares



39,791,805





42,040,291





39,724,289





42,158,447

Diluted EPS

$ 2.49



$ 2.05



$ 8.54



$ 6.44



Revenues increased $146.9 million , or 17.9%, in the third quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily due to higher U.S. retail sales resulting from same store sales growth and an increase in store counts during the trailing four quarters, resulting in higher supply chain, U.S. franchise and U.S. Company-owned stores revenues.





increased , or 17.9%, in the third quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily due to higher U.S. retail sales resulting from same store sales growth and an increase in store counts during the trailing four quarters, resulting in higher supply chain, U.S. franchise and U.S. Company-owned stores revenues. Net Income increased $12.8 million , or 14.8%, in the third quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily driven by higher income from operations resulting from increased U.S. franchise revenues as well as higher supply chain volumes, partially offset by higher variable performance-based compensation expense as well as COVID-related costs, including additional compensation and enhanced sick pay for frontline workers. A lower effective tax rate as compared to the prior year quarter driven by higher tax benefits from equity-based compensation also resulted in an increase in net income. The increase in net income was partially offset by higher net interest expense resulting from a higher average debt balance and to a lesser extent, borrowings under the Company's variable funding notes.





increased , or 14.8%, in the third quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily driven by higher income from operations resulting from increased U.S. franchise revenues as well as higher supply chain volumes, partially offset by higher variable performance-based compensation expense as well as COVID-related costs, including additional compensation and enhanced sick pay for frontline workers. A lower effective tax rate as compared to the prior year quarter driven by higher tax benefits from equity-based compensation also resulted in an increase in net income. The increase in net income was partially offset by higher net interest expense resulting from a higher average debt balance and to a lesser extent, borrowings under the Company's variable funding notes. Diluted EPS was $2.49 for the third quarter of 2020 versus $2.05 in the prior year quarter. This represents a $0.44 , or 21.5%, increase over the prior year quarter. The increase in diluted EPS was driven by higher net income, as well as a lower weighted average diluted share count, primarily resulting from the Company's share repurchases during the trailing four quarters.

The table below outlines certain statistical measures utilized by the Company to analyze its performance (unaudited). Refer to the Comments on Regulation G section below for additional details.





Third Quarter of 2020



Third Quarter of 2019

Same store sales growth: (versus prior year period)















U.S. Company-owned stores



+ 16.6 %



+ 1.7 % U.S. franchise stores



+ 17.5 %



+ 2.5 % U.S. stores



+ 17.5 %



+ 2.4 % International stores (excluding foreign currency impact)



+ 6.2 %



+ 1.7 %

















Global retail sales growth: (versus prior year period)















U.S. stores



+ 21.3 %



+ 6.0 % International stores



+ 7.7 %



+ 5.7 % Total



+ 14.4 %



+ 5.8 %

















Global retail sales growth: (versus prior year period, excluding foreign currency impact)















U.S. stores



+ 21.3 %



+ 6.0 % International stores



+ 8.5 %



+ 9.1 % Total



+ 14.8 %



+ 7.5 %





U.S.

Company- owned Stores



U.S.

Franchise Stores



Total U.S. Stores



International Stores



Total

Store counts:







































Store count at June 14, 2020



346





5,849





6,195





10,978





17,173

Openings



2





45





47





162





209

Closings (1)



—





(3)





(3)





(123)





(126)

Store count at September 6, 2020



348





5,891





6,239





11,017





17,256

Third quarter 2020 net store growth



2





42





44





39





83

Trailing four quarters net store growth



15





239





254





474





728







(1) Temporary store closures are not treated as store closures and affected stores are included in the ending store count.

The Company will file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q this morning. As previously announced, Domino's Pizza, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 10 a.m. (Eastern) to review its third quarter 2020 financial results. The call can be accessed by dialing (866) 470-5929 (U.S./Canada) or (409) 217-8311 (International). Ask for the Domino's Pizza conference call, ID 1768067. The call will also be webcast, and will be archived for one year, on biz.dominos.com.

Liquidity and Use of Cash Update

As of September 6, 2020, the Company had approximately:

$330.7 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents;

of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents; $4.11 billion in total debt; and

in total debt; and $160.0 million of available borrowings under its $200.0 million variable funding notes, net of letters of credit issued of $40.0 million and borrowings outstanding of less than $0.1 million .

As previously disclosed, given the market uncertainty arising from COVID-19, the Company took a precautionary measure and borrowed $158.0 million under its variable funding notes in the second quarter of 2020. The Company repaid $100.0 million of these borrowings in the second quarter of 2020 and approximately $58.0 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $370.4 million during the three fiscal quarters of 2020. The Company invested $51.2 million in capital expenditures during the three fiscal quarters of 2020. Free cash flow, as reconciled below to net cash provided by operating activities, as determined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), was approximately $319.2 million during the three fiscal quarters of 2020 (refer to the Comments on Regulation G section below for additional details).

(in thousands)

Three Fiscal Quarters of 2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 370,399

Capital expenditures



(51,163)

Free cash flow

$ 319,236



Comments on Regulation G

In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this press release, the Company has included non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G, including free cash flow metrics. The Company has also included metrics such as global retail sales, global retail sales growth, global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact and same store sales growth, which are commonly used statistical measures in the quick-service restaurant industry that are important to understanding Company performance.

The Company uses "Global retail sales" to refer to total worldwide retail sales at Company-owned and franchise stores. The Company believes global retail sales information is useful in analyzing revenues because franchisees pay royalties and advertising fees that are based on a percentage of franchise retail sales. The Company reviews comparable industry global retail sales information to assess business trends and to track the growth of the Domino's Pizza® brand. In addition, supply chain revenues are directly impacted by changes in franchise retail sales. Retail sales for franchise stores are reported to the Company by its franchisees and are not included in Company revenues. "Global retail sales growth" is calculated as the change of U.S. Dollar global retail sales against the comparable period of the prior year. "Global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact" is calculated as the change of international local currency global retail sales against the comparable period of the prior year.

The Company uses "Same store sales growth," which is calculated for a given period by including only sales from stores that had sales in the comparable weeks of both years. International same store sales growth is calculated similarly to U.S. same store sales growth. Changes in international same store sales are reported excluding foreign currency impacts, which reflect changes in international local currency sales.

The Company uses "Free cash flow," which is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures, both as reported under GAAP. The Company believes that the free cash flow measure is important to investors and other interested persons, and that such persons benefit from having a measure which communicates how much cash flow is available for working capital needs or to be used for repurchasing debt, making acquisitions, repurchasing common stock or paying dividends.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales. It ranks among the world's top restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 17,200 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of more than $14.3 billion in 2019, with over $7.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $7.3 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2020, Domino's had global retail sales of more than $3.7 billion, with over $1.9 billion in the U.S. and nearly $1.8 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2020. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2019 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 65% of sales in 2019 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more. In 2019, Domino's announced a partnership with Nuro to further its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a new way to order contactless carryout nationwide – via Domino's Carside Delivery™, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

Domino's Pizza, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)





Fiscal Quarter Ended





September 6, 2020



% of Total Revenues



September 8, 2019



% of Total Revenues

(In thousands, except per share data)































Revenues:































U.S. Company-owned stores

$ 113,254











$ 94,575









U.S. franchise royalties and fees



118,054













97,047









Supply chain



573,661













485,110









International franchise royalties and fees



54,602













54,586









U.S. franchise advertising



108,148













89,494









Total revenues



967,719





100.0 %



820,812





100.0 % Cost of sales:































U.S. Company-owned stores



90,788













71,610









Supply chain



514,950













432,951









Total cost of sales



605,738





62.6 %



504,561





61.5 % Operating margin



361,981





37.4 %



316,251





38.5 % General and administrative



91,652





9.4 %



83,728





10.2 % U.S. franchise advertising



108,148





11.2 %



89,494





10.9 % Income from operations



162,181





16.8 %



143,029





17.4 % Interest expense, net



(38,408)





(4.0) %



(32,784)





(4.0) % Income before provision for income taxes



123,773





12.8 %



110,245





13.4 % Provision for income taxes



24,644





2.6 %



23,872





2.9 % Net income

$ 99,129





10.2 %

$ 86,373





10.5 % Earnings per share:































Common stock – diluted

$ 2.49











$ 2.05











Domino's Pizza, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)





Three Fiscal Quarters Ended





September 6, 2020



% of Total Revenues



September 8, 2019



% of Total Revenues

(In thousands, except per share data)































Revenues:































U.S. Company-owned stores

$ 329,820











$ 323,026









U.S. franchise royalties and fees



335,898













289,349









Supply chain



1,625,502













1,424,787









International franchise royalties and fees



160,202













164,145









U.S. franchise advertising



309,422













267,115









Total revenues



2,760,844





100.0 %



2,468,422





100.0 % Cost of sales:































U.S. Company-owned stores



258,007













247,516









Supply chain



1,443,608













1,265,695









Total cost of sales



1,701,615





61.7 %



1,513,211





61.3 % Operating margin



1,059,229





38.3 %



955,211





38.7 % General and administrative



268,209





9.7 %



262,640





10.7 % U.S. franchise advertising



309,422





11.2 %



267,115





10.8 % Income from operations



481,598





17.4 %



425,456





17.2 % Interest expense, net



(116,033)





(4.2) %



(100,089)





(4.0) % Income before provision for income taxes



365,565





13.2 %



325,367





13.2 % Provision for income taxes



26,166





0.9 %



53,985





2.2 % Net income

$ 339,399





12.3 %

$ 271,382





11.0 % Earnings per share:

































Domino's Pizza, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)





September 6, 2020



December 29, 2019

(In thousands)















Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 330,719



$ 190,615

Restricted cash and cash equivalents



160,330





209,269

Accounts receivable, net



229,403





210,260

Inventories



65,499





52,955

Prepaid expenses and other



26,288





19,129

Advertising fund assets, restricted



144,282





105,389

Total current assets



956,521





787,617

Property, plant and equipment, net



262,264





242,881

Operating lease right-of-use assets



229,653





228,785

Other assets



172,510





122,809

Total assets

$ 1,620,948



$ 1,382,092

Liabilities and stockholders' deficit















Current liabilities:















Current portion of long-term debt

$ 43,662



$ 43,394

Accounts payable



88,188





111,101

Operating lease liabilities



36,508





33,318

Advertising fund liabilities



138,348





101,921

Other accrued liabilities



181,819





164,097

Total current liabilities



488,525





453,831

Long-term liabilities:















Long-term debt, less current portion



4,062,175





4,071,055

Operating lease liabilities



201,981





202,731

Other accrued liabilities



79,798





70,234

Total long-term liabilities



4,343,954





4,344,020

Total stockholders' deficit



(3,211,531)





(3,415,759)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 1,620,948



$ 1,382,092



Domino's Pizza, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Three Fiscal Quarters Ended





September 6, 2020



September 8,

2019

(In thousands)















Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ 339,399



$ 271,382

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



44,116





40,982

Loss on sale/disposal of assets



1,530





3,141

Amortization of debt issuance costs



3,853





3,288

Provision for deferred income taxes



3,681





1,627

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense



14,934





13,269

Excess tax benefits from equity-based compensation



(56,862)





(19,670)

Provision for losses and accounts and notes receivable



1,536





774

Changes in operating assets and liabilities



(14,146)





16,214

Changes in advertising fund assets and liabilities, restricted



32,358





(6,411)

Net cash provided by operating activities



370,399





324,596

Cash flows from investing activities:















Capital expenditures



(51,163)





(42,676)

Purchase of investments



(40,000)





—

Proceeds from sale of assets



11





9,738

Maturities of advertising fund investments, restricted



—





30,152

Other



83





(351)

Net cash used in investing activities



(91,069)





(3,137)

Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



158,000





—

Repayments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations



(190,843)





(91,860)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



26,526





10,122

Purchases of common stock



(79,590)





(105,149)

Tax payments for restricted stock upon vesting



(6,584)





(5,820)

Payments of common stock dividends and equivalents



(61,093)





(53,598)

Net cash used in financing activities



(153,584)





(246,305)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



243





139

Change in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents



125,989





75,293



















Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



190,615





25,438

Restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



209,269





166,993

Cash and cash equivalents included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period



84,040





44,988

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents and cash and cash equivalents included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period



483,924





237,419



















Cash and cash equivalents, end of period



330,719





66,706

Restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period



160,330





177,292

Cash and cash equivalents included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period



118,864





68,714

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents and cash and cash equivalents included in advertising fund assets,

restricted, end of period

$ 609,913



$ 312,712



