Domino's Pizza® Opens First Store in Mauritius

"We are delighted to bring Domino's to Mauritius, as it is the world's leading pizza brand," said Richard S. Stedman, chief executive officer of Island Living. "We are committed to winning the hearts and minds of those in the community with our freshly-made hand-tossed pizza, using only high-quality ingredients. We look forward to serving customers in-store, through carry out and via delivery using Domino's world-class online ordering system."

Domino's is on a mission to bring the great pizza and excellent customer service of a renowned international brand to neighborhoods throughout Mauritius. The first location is in the center of Port Louis – Mauritius' capital city – and features the new pizza theater design with an inviting and authentic interior, spacious seating, a kid's corner, as well as a front row seat to watch all the action of pizza-making. A second location will open later this year in the heart of the Beau Bassin community – a great food hub for Mauritians.

"Establishing ourselves in Mauritius provides an excellent opportunity for our brand to continue growing globally," said Joe Jordan, executive vice president of Domino's International. "Domino's, partnering with Richard and the Island Living team, has terrific potential to offer an unmatched pizza experience to the people of Mauritius."

Domino's now operates in more than 85 markets worldwide, with more than half of its global retail sales coming from international stores.

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of over 15,300 stores in over 85 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $12.2 billion in 2017, with more than $5.9 billion in the U.S. and more than $6.3 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2018, Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $3.1 billion, with over $1.5 billion in the U.S. and nearly $1.6 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for over 97% of Domino's stores as of the third quarter of 2018. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2017 from digital channels, primarily online ordering and mobile applications. In the U.S., Domino's generates over 60% of sales via digital channels and has produced several innovative ordering platforms, including Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and text message using a pizza emoji. In late 2017, Domino's began an industry-first test of self-driving vehicle delivery with Ford Motor Company – and in April 2018, launched Domino's HotSpots®, featuring over 200,000 non-traditional delivery locations including parks, beaches, local landmarks and other unique gathering spots.

