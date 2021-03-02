Domino's Shareholders Buy 24 More Pizzas a Year than Non-shareholders, Sorry Competitors!

PORTLAND, Ore., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bumped —the fintech company on a mission to create an ownership economy through fractional stock rewards—released data from their two-year pilot study that shows once Domino's customers become Domino's shareholders, Domino's gets a bigger slice of their pizza spend. Of that additional spend, 14% of those 24 pizzas comes directly from the other three national pizza chains.

Once customers were rewarded in fractional shares of stock when they spent at Domino's, they order from them 44% more often and spend an average $33.19 more monthly. Depending on their order, that's about twenty four more Domino's pizzas a year.

"It's difficult for brands in crowded categories to build one-to-one relationships with their customers," says David Nelsen, Founder and CEO of Bumped. "The results of our Pizza study show how ownership can keep a brand top of mind at all times."

The Bumped pilot ran for two years and rewarded over 13,000 US consumers in fractional shares of stock when they spent at more than 80 brands. Users chose their favorite brand in each category, then received stock rewards in the brand. In the Bumped study, Domino's customers were rewarded between 1% and 5% every time they spent with the brand.

The findings of the holistic Bumped pilot were researched and reported on by The Columbia School of Business, who released their independent study last week.

About Bumped

Bumped is a tech company on a mission to create an ownership economy. The Bumped app gives consumers the power to turn their everyday spending into free stock ownership, and their suite of tools helps businesses reward their customers in fractional shares of stock. Bumped believes that we all create the economy together, and we all should have the opportunity to benefit from it. Learn more at bumped.com.

