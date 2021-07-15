Domino's® to Celebrate the Opening of the Brand's 18,000th Store

The commemorative 18,000th store, located at 1 Conley Road, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Allison; Frank Garrido, Domino's executive vice president of U.S. operations and support; La Junta Domino's franchise owner Brian Bailey; and other key company executives on Thursday, July 15 at 11 a.m. Bailey will also present a $18,000 donation to La Junta Associated Charities, in honor of the 18,000th store.

"I'm honored to have the La Junta store be a part of this milestone and I'm thrilled that we are able to give back to an organization that does such tremendous work in the local community," said Bailey. "La Junta Associated Charities provide food and emergency relief to those in need and I'm so grateful our Domino's team can help support their mission."

La Junta Associated Charities is a nonprofit organization that assists low-income individuals and families who find themselves in desperate situations. The organization was established in 1980 and is funded through donations, grants and government programs.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 18,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $16.1 billion in 2020, with nearly $8.3 billion in the U.S. and over $7.8 billion internationally. In the first quarter of 2021, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.0 billion, with nearly $2.0 billion in the U.S. and over $2.0 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2021. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2020 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 70% of sales in 2020 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more. In 2019, Domino's announced a partnership with Nuro to further its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a new way to order contactless carryout nationwide – via Domino's Carside Delivery®, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

