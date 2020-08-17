Domino's® to Hire 20,000 New Team Members to Help Busy Stores Feed Hungry Families Nationwide

"It's a privilege to be able to feed families across the country and provide them with a small sense of normalcy during this pandemic," said Tom Curtis, Domino's executive vice president of operations and support. "The health and safety of the brand's customers and store team members is our top priority, and because of that, Domino's is continuing to offer contactless delivery and carryout, as well as Domino's Carside Delivery ™ ."

Domino's stores across the U.S. have also implemented several cleanliness, sanitization and contactless service precautions based on advice from federal, state, and local health and safety officials. They include wearing masks, the use of a pizza pedestal for contactless pizza deliveries, closing all in-store seating options and increasing the frequency of sanitation of all regularly touched surfaces.

As new stores continue to be built and existing stores remain busy nationwide, the need to find great team members remains a priority for store managers in corporate and franchise stores nationwide. What starts out as a part-time job could also become a career, as more than 95% of Domino's U.S. franchise owners began their career as part-time team members.

"We realize that these are tough times, and not only do we want to maintain strong service levels, but we also want to provide opportunities to those who have lost their jobs or are facing reduced hours," Curtis said. "Domino's stores offer flexible work options, which include part-time and full-time opportunities. If you're looking for a steady income and want to be a part of a great team, we encourage you to apply."

To apply or learn more, visit jobs.dominos.com. For more information about what Domino's is doing regarding COVID-19, please visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/covid-19 .

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 17,100 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $14.3 billion in 2019, with over $7.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $7.3 billion internationally. In the second quarter of 2020, Domino's had global retail sales of over $3.4 billion, with over $1.9 billion in the U.S. and over $1.5 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2020. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2019 from digital channels, primarily online ordering and mobile applications. In the U.S., Domino's generates over 65% of sales via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those developed for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo and Twitter – as well as Domino's Hotspots®, an ordering platform featuring over 200,000 unique, non-traditional delivery locations. In June 2019, through an announced partnership with Nuro, Domino's furthered its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In late 2019, Domino's opened the Domino's Innovation Garage adjacent to its headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan to fuel continued technology and operational innovation – while also launching its GPS technology, allowing customers to follow the progress of the delivery driver from store to doorstep. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a brand-new way to order contactless carryout nationwide via Domino's Carside Delivery™, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

