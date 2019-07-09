Don Davis Luxe Realty Group Joins eXp Realty Holdings Private Collection As A Broker Associate

HOUSTON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy Franklin announced today that ICON Level Team Don Davis Luxe Realty Group has joined the fastest growing Cloud Based Real Estate Brokerage. Don Davis brings to eXp Private Collection more than 10years of expertise in the Texas Luxury real estate segment and specializes in Relocations, Investments and Small Office Acquisitions.

"We are eager to be part of the most productive real estate networks and heighten the buying and selling experience for our clients," Don Davis said. "The real estate season is upon us and new trends are beginning to form – there high for Luxury homes and they are selling quickly. We are here to guide our High Net Worth Clientele through the process.

Don Davis Luxury Realty Group understands the importance of providing our clients with the latest market information and investment expertise. To accomplish this goal, Group Leader Don Davis has earned his CRS, CLHMS, and ALHS Designation Mr. Davis also is a member of The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, Greater Houston Luxury Home Connection, Greater Houston Builders Association.

For more information about Don Davis Luxe Realty Group and eXp Private Collection please visit: www.ViewAllHoustonHomes.com or contact 832-831-6137

About eXp Realty

As a full-service real estate brokerage, eXp Realty provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training, and socialization for real estate brokers and agents through its 3-D, fully immersive, cloud office environment. eXp Realty and eXp Realty of Canada also feature an aggressive revenue sharing program that pays agents a percentage of gross commission income earned by fellow real estate professionals who they attract into the Company.

