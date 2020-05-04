Don Miguel Foods To Reopen Monday

DALLAS, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Don Miguel Foods, LLC announced that it will reopen as scheduled Monday, May 4, following a 14-day voluntary pause. The operations are opening with a new awareness initiative for team members for their workplace and homeplace called KEEP COVID OUT! During the pause in operations, enhanced safety procedures were implemented including deep cleaning of the entire facility, restrictions on carpooling and additional social distancing measures. Don Miguel Foods will be moving forward with a reopening plan that exceeds CDC and OSHA guidelines, ensures team member safety and continues to reflect best practices in the food industry. Don Miguel Foods is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaMex Foods Corporation and produces tacos, burritos, chimichangas and other Mexican prepared foods products for retail and foodservice outlets.

Ryan Gaynor, Don Miguel Foods plant manager said, "We have taken immense efforts to enhance and maintain protections for our team members and this community. We have put the safety of our staff first throughout this pandemic and will continue to do so. Our team is now turning its attention and efforts to our new awareness initiative called KEEP COVID OUT! which reinforces the preventative measures throughout our facility and the efforts of our team members to keep COVID-19 outside of our building and out of our communities. We have a common enemy, COVID-19, and we must work together to stop its spread both at the workplace and outside of work. We know what we need to do, it's just a matter of everyone taking the steps necessary to keep each other safe. As a leading employer in the area, and one with our core priority on the health and safety of our employees, we are certainly eager to get back to doing what we love and that's making great food."

Always Safe is the company's core cultural belief, and since the beginning of the COVID-19 situation, the company has taken significant steps to prevent community spread from entering its facility and impacting its team members. These robust steps include temperature screening for all who enter the plant, masks and personal protective equipment, social distancing enhancements and continued education on COVID-19. The company has created additional plans that will allow it to continue to stay open based on special zones and other precautionary measures to further separate areas within the facility.

MegaMex Foods is a joint venture between Herdez Del Fuerte and Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL).

