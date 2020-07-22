Don Q Introduces Reserva 7 Años

PONCE, Puerto Rico, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Destilería Serrallés Inc., the producer of Don Q, Puerto Rico's number-one rum, is proud to announce the launch of Don Q Reserva 7, the latest addition to its curated portfolio of aged rums made with the finest reserves from the distillery in Ponce, PR.

The distillery's continuous focus on expanding its aged and super premium offering aligns with increased consumer demand and curiosity in the segment. Jaiker Soto, Master Blender, crafted a vibrant blend of multi-column distilled light rums and single copper column distilled heavy rums, which were aged for a minimum of seven years in American white oak barrels. For this unique blend, Soto collaborated with Silvia Santiago, Senior VP of Manufacturing and Maestra Ronera, along with Roberto Serrallés, sixth-generation rum maker, bringing together decades of rum making experience for the creation of this superb rum.

The team hand selected and blended Puerto Rican rums that were aged for a minimum of seven years to create a new Don Q rum variant that is radiant and bold with an intricate start and a mature, yet brilliant, long finish. This versatile rum expression is best enjoyed neat, on the rocks, in a cocktail like the Classic 7 or Honey Breeze, or to elevate a favorite mixed drink, simply by adding soda or fresh juice.

"We wanted to create a rum with a distinctive flavor profile and maturity that had balanced notes and the characteristics fans have come to expect from Don Q Rums. With Reserva 7, our goal was to craft a rum that honored the Serrallés family and their legacy of making world-class rum," says Soto. "It was an honor to taste through reserves and blend a selection of aged rums to create a smooth and elegant expression with notes of roasted oak, caramelized fruit, honey and chocolate."

Color: Bright intense amber

Aroma: The rum greets the nose with refined notes of oak, dark caramel and spices, characteristic of its long aging. Its robust body is reminiscent of chocolate, toasted almonds, raisins and apricot.

Alcohol: 80 Proof, 40% ALC/VOL

Don Q Reserva 7 is presented in a new bottle design with the brand's updated image and logo. The elongated glass bottle evokes the refinement and simplicity that has characterized the rums crafted by the Serrallés family for 155 years. The brand's new packaging highlights Don Q's values of heritage and quality and was executed by Stranger and Stranger, the world-renowned, internationally awarded British firm that specializes in packaging design for premium spirit brands globally.

Don Q's Reserva 7 will be available starting August 2020 at select liquor stores, supermarkets, hotels and restaurants, Drizly and other third-party services throughout the country and online via www.donqrum.com with a MSRP of $24.99. For more drink recommendations, visit www.donqrum.com or follow on social media: Facebook.com/DonQ and @donqrum.

About Destilería Serrallés:

Destilería Serrallés is one of America's oldest family-owned businesses with a rum making tradition that spans 6 generations and 155 years. Based in Ponce, Puerto Rico, the distillery produces its flagship product, the award-winning Don Q rum brand, the #1 selling rum on the island. The Distillery has been awarded the "Green Award" from The Drinks Business, which recognizes leaders in environmental practices within the beverage industry, and more recently was recognized as "World Class Distillery," by World Spirits Awards. For additional information, visit us at https://donq.com/ and follow us on social media: Facebook.com/DonQ and @donqrum.

About Serrallés USA:

Serrallés USA, based in Stamford CT, is the USA distribution company of Destilería Serrallés. Serrallés USA's portfolio includes: Don Q Cristal, Don Q Gold, Don Q Gran Añejo, Don Q Reserva 7, Don Q Signature Release Single Barrel 2005, 2007 & 2009, Don Q Double Aged Vermouth Cask Finish, Don Q Double Aged Sherry Cask Finish, Don Q Oak Barrel Aged Spiced, Don Q Limón, Don Q Coco, Don Q Pasión, Don Q Piña, Don Q 151, Reserva de la Familia Serrallés, Palo Viejo & Caliche Rum; as well as a sales and marketing alliance with Barrow's Intense Ginger Liqueur. Please visit us at https://donq.com/ and follow us on http://facebook.com/DonQ and @donqrum.

