Donald Osborne is appointed CEO of Audrain, LLC

NEWPORT, R.I., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Audrain, LLC is proud to announce the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer, Donald Osborne, who will report to Chairman Nicholas Schorsch and the board of directors of the Audrain Automobile Museum. Effective immediately, Osborne has been asked to direct both the non-profit and for-profit automotive and lifestyle initiatives underneath this newly-launched parent company. Based in Newport, Rhode Island with the Audrain team, Osborne will oversee the direction and execution of branding, marketing, communication and customer engagement strategies and programs for the Audrain Automobile Museum, Audrain's Newport Concours d'Elegance & Motor Week, as well as the re-launch of Audrain Motorsport.

"We are pleased to welcome Donald and strongly believe that his knowledge, expertise and visibility in the automotive world will go far in helping us accomplish our goal to expand our brand globally," states Nicholas Schorsch, co-founder and chairman of the Audrain Automobile Museum. "Donald will be able to work to extend our museum's curatorial abilities, collections, build on the existing charitable support and community outreach, as well as help realize our mission and grow our reach through the concours and motor sport division. We are thrilled to add such a passionate visionary to our team and look forward to working together to bring great automotive experiences to life at Audrain."

For Audrain's non-profit division, Osborne will oversee exhibition planning, development and membership for the Audrain Automobile Museum, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, as well as lead all the activities and events for Audrain's Newport Concours d'Elegance & Motor Week. Donald will also spearhead Audrain Motorsport, an exciting automotive lifestyle club offering its members collection consulting, exclusive tours, rallies, travel and driving experiences, events, presentations, appraisal and acquisition services and more for enthusiasts alike. As many attendees experienced in 2019, the new annual Motor Week, preceding Audrain's Concours d'Elegance, will host several days of extraordinary, ticketed automotive events and opportunities, as an extension to Audrain Motorsport's larger events calendar with programs to be announced.

"I am very excited about this new challenge and opportunity to combine so much of my background and various passions into this inspired vision of creating incredible automotive experiences for other people who enjoy cars as much as I do," says Donald Osborne. "Having already had the exceptional opportunity to work with Nicholas and his sensational team at Audrain the past couple of years, I couldn't be more pleased than to continue building upon the great work they've achieved over the course of five years since the founding of the Audrain Automobile Museum."

In addition to his role as CEO, Osborne will maintain his existing projects for clients of his own consulting company, Automotive Valuation Services; additionally, he will continue his public appearances, hosting recurring segments of 'Assess & Caress with Donald Osborne' and 'Behind the Bowtie' on 'Jay Leno's Garage', and collaborating with select media entities, many of which he has been contributing since many years, including Sports Car Market and Collier AutoMedia.

About the Audrain Automobile Museum

"More of an Art Museum than a Car Museum," the Audrain Automobile Museum celebrates the Machine Age, when art and automobiles came together. With access to more than 200 of the most remarkable and rare vehicles ever made, the museum takes pride in its ability to display automobiles from 1899 to modern day. Vehicles are chosen specifically and showcased based on ever-changing exhibition themes. By displaying 15-20 cars at a time, the museum gives patrons and enthusiasts of all ages a completely unique experience with each visit. For more information, visit www.audrainautomuseum.org.

About Donald Osborne

Donald Osborne, author of Stile Transatlantico / Transatlantic Style: A Romance of Fins and Chrome, is a classic car historian, consultant and writer, specializing in postwar Italian sports cars. Every week millions of people tune in to learn more about classic cars on the CNBC Primetime show 'Jay Leno's Garage,' for which Donald co-hosts recurring segments 'Assess & Caress with Donald Osborne' and 'Behind the Bowtie.' Both segments are top-rated among viewers and share Donald's knowledge of the market. An Accredited Senior Appraiser (A.S.A.) member of the American Society of Appraisers, he works for clients on the acquisition, sale and valuation of classic vehicles and travels the world attending major events, rallies and auctions. His expertise is frequently shared with the readers of Sports Car Market, and he has written for The New York Times, BusinessWeek Online, the Wall Street Journal, Octane, Art & Antiques, Palm Springs Life, and Road & Track. In addition to his latest curatorial project with the Audrain Automobile Museum for 'Styling the Future: A History of GM Design & Concept Cars', he also curated the exhibition 'Ferrari and Futurists- An Italian Look at Speed' at Heather James Fine Art in Palm Desert, CA and an exhibition based on his book, entitled 'Transatlantic Style: A Romance of Fins and Chrome,' at the Blackhawk Museums in Danville, CA. A talented opera singer and stage performer, Donald is often requested to open and close leading classic car event ceremonies by singing the national anthem, as well as emcee throughout the course of the event. Follow Donald Osborne on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube.

