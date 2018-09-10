Donating 100% Of Its Net Proceeds To Charity, Vision Films Announces The North American Release Of International Hit Film 'The Healer'

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vision Films in association with Eammon Films and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment announced the North American release of the International hit film 'The Healer.' Directed and produced by philanthropist Paco Arango, 'The Healer' will release day-and-date theatrically and across all VOD platforms on September 28, 2018 to coincide with Cancer Awareness Month. A feel-good tale about believing in what you can't see, taking chances in life, and helping heal others through kindness, it is the first movie ever to donate 100% of its net proceeds to charity. In the US, all net proceeds from sales and viewings will benefit SeriousFun Children's Network (https://www.seriousfunnetwork.org/), a global network of 30 camps and programs, founded by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman, which provides life-changing experiences to children living with serious illnesses and their families, totally free of charge. Globally, 'The Healer' has already raised more than $4.5M for children with cancer, and other serious illnesses, and has been a #1 hit in multiple countries including Spain, Mexico, Central America and Colombia.

"I am confident that 'The Healer' will bring joy to the households of many Americans looking to enjoy a beautiful and inspiring story all while raising money to help children who are fighting serious illnesses, here in the US and around the world," said Arango. Arango, whose life mission is to help children battling cancer, built one of Europe's most advanced bone marrow transfer centers, the Maktub Center at Madrid's Niño Jesús Hospital, with profits from his first feature film, "Maktub." Additionally, he created the foundation Aladina (https://aladina.org) in 2005 with the intent to help sick children globally.

Managing Director/ CEO of Vision Films, Lise Romanoff, says, "We are so proud to be releasing this very special film that not only inspires, but brings hope to children and families globally."

'The Healer,' which stars Oliver Jackson Cohen ("Emerald City"), Camilla Luddington ("Grey's Anatomy"), Jorge Garcia ("Hawaii Five-O"), Jonathan Pryce ("Game of Thrones") and newcomer, Kaitlyn Bernard, is a story about a gambling, womanizing, bankrupt electrical repairman named Alex Bailey (Cohen) who is traumatized by the death of his twin brother. His distant uncle Raymond Heacock (Pryce) offers to absolve his debts under the condition that he agrees to live with him in Halifax, Nova Scotia. With no alternatives, Alec accepts and embarks on a life-changing journey as his uncle reveals that he comes from a long-time family of healers with the gift of being able to heal all those who are diseased. Trying to understand this gift and the new reality that it offers, Alec meets Cecilia (Camilla Luddington), a beauty and local veterinarian, and a teenage girl Abigail (Kaitlyn Bernard) with terminal cancer who unexpectedly show him the way.

"My father always believed that giving back was the most important thing in life," said Clea Newman, SeriousFun Children's Network Ambassador. "For 30 years, our camps and programs have been providing truly life-changing camp experiences to children with serious illnesses and their families, totally free of charge, and we are overjoyed that Paco and everyone at 'The Healer' are helping raise awareness and support for this important mission."

'The Healer' will be available on all VOD platforms including AT&T, Comcast, Verizon, DirecTV, Dish Network, Spectrum, Cox, Charter, Frontier, iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Microsoft Stream, Google TV, Playstation and Fandango Now.

To find out if 'The Healer' is playing in a theater near you, please visit http://www.thehealer-film.com.

