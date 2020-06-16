Donations to Partnership With Native Americans Signify Hope for Tribal Communities

Coronavirus risk is higher for Native Americans – especially on remote reservations where overcrowded housing makes social distancing less feasible. Many Native American communities lack adequate health care and regularly face shortages of food, water and other supplies that are vital to sheltering at home to minimize the spread of the virus.

Several major donors have responded to this humanitarian emergency with generous contributions to PWNA:

Latter-day Saint Charities, the humanitarian arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, made a significant donation to PWNA's COVID-19 response and nutrition support to tribes, as part of a $5.5 million contribution to relief projects around the globe.

, head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, made a personal donation after learning about the high infection rates impacting the Navajo Nation. Kate Farms, a plant-based, organic medical nutrition company provided 10,000 meal replacement shakes for Elders of Navajo and other Southwest tribes impacted by COVID-19, as part of its 250,000-meal commitment to serving those most in need.

Catena Foundation, a private grantmaking foundation, donated $100,000 to support COVID-19 response efforts to tribes in the Four Corners and Colorado River Basin area.

"We're incredibly grateful to the many individuals and organizations who sincerely stepped up to help Native communities grappling with spread of the coronavirus," said Joshua Arce, president and CEO of PWNA. "These donations have been instrumental to our ongoing emergency response and we cannot thank donors enough for helping us ensure Native Americans are not forgotten during the pandemic."

PWNA has also received contributions from long-time individual donors and more than a dozen other groups, including:

Monetary donations from:

Arizona Community Foundation

Center for Disaster Philanthropy

Hoch Drug Foundation

Lush Cosmetics

Museum of Native American History

South Dakota Community Foundation

Synchrony Financial

Verizon

Walmart Foundation

In-kind donations of food and water, sanitizers, infant products, personal care products and PPE from:

Baby2Baby

Boomer Naturals

Convoy of Hope

Feed The Children

Global PPE

Matthew 25: Ministries

About Partnership With Native Americans

PWNA is a Native-led nonprofit committed to championing hope for a brighter future on under-resourced reservations. Established in 1990, PWNA collaborates with reservation programs to serve immediate needs and support long-term solutions for strong, self-sufficient Native American communities. Follow PWNA on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit NativePartnership.org.

