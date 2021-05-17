Donatos Looks to Fill Staffing Needs through Dinnerviews

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a system-wide goal to hire at least 2,500 new associates ranging from delivery drivers and hourly associates to managers, Donatos will begin holding Dinnerviews on Wednesdays from 2-5 p.m. in all of its local restaurants starting on May 19.

While the entire restaurant industry is battling a labor shortage as businesses begin reopening and increasing their capacity to serve, having adequate staffing has been compounded for Donatos as the brand has seen significant sales growth over the past year as well as expanding its footprint with the opening of new restaurant locations – both good problems to have but challenging without enough help.

The Donatos Dinnerviews are designed to make landing a job as simple as possible while at the same time allowing applicants to enjoy what the brand is famous for – a large one-topping pizza covered Edge to Edge® with their favorite topping. The Dinnerviews will consist of walk-in interviews with no appointment necessary. After meeting with a member of the Donatos team that could land the prospective associate a job on the spot, applicants will receive a certificate for a free large one-topping pizza.

"Just like we've worked hard over the history of our brand to keep our operation processes simple and consistent, we want to make the process of landing a new job easy," said Donatos CEO Tom Krouse. "We also want to make it fun and rewarding, and we know that our pizza is always a great way to bring people together."

For more information about Dinnerviews or for a complete list of the available positions at each local restaurant, visit donatos.com/dinnerviews or stop by your local Donatos on Wednesday between 2-5 p.m.

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos features the Edge-to-Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote who founded Donatos Pizza in 1963. Donatos and its franchise partners operate 169 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Donatos' products are also proudly served in 93 non-traditional locations (79 locations with Red Robin and 14 sports and entertainment venues). For more information about Donatos Pizza, visit donatos.com, like on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Dave Parsons

614-416-7722

[email protected]

SOURCE Donatos

