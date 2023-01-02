Donatos Starts New Year with Piece & Love Days and New Menu Items

Online ordering discount for pizzas offered along with two new breads

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Donatos will be ringing in the new year by giving its customers the opportunity to save big when ordering pizzas online with the return of Piece & Love Days from now through January 7th at all participating locations and also by adding two new breads to its menu for a limited time.

Donatos Piece & Love Days last until January 7. Take 30 percent off all pizzas ordered online with code LOVE. Donatos introduces its new Pepperoni Cheese Bread and Bacon Cheese Bread available for a limited time for just $6 with the purchase of any large or medium pizza online.

During the popular Piece & Love Days, all menu priced pizzas ordered online using code LOVE will have 30 percent taken off at checkout. This deal is available for pick up, delivery, or eat-in as long as the order is placed online with no limit to the number of pizzas that can be purchased.

"We wanted to start the new year with a bang by thanking our customers for their support," said Kevin King, President of Donatos. "This also seemed like a great way to extend the giving feeling from the holiday season."

On the menu side, Donatos is excited to add Pepperoni Cheese Bread and Bacon Cheese Bread to its menu for a limited time. These fresh, oven-baked, pull-apart breads are topped with smoked Provolone cheese and either diced pepperoni or hardwood smoked bacon and come with marinara or ranch for dipping. Each full-size order serves up to four people and will cost just $6 when ordered with any medium or large pizza.

"We are excited to offer these two new breads for a limited time at a great price," said Jodie Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer. "These are delicious additions to any pizza order that we know our customers are going to love."

About Donatos

Donatos features the Edge to Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote who founded Donatos in 1963. With 431 locations in 27 states, Donatos and its franchise partners operate 173 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Donatos' products are also proudly served in 258 non-traditional locations (248 locations with Red Robin, nine sports and entertainment venues, and one REEF Kitchen). For more information about Donatos, visit donatospizzafranchise.com, like on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram.

