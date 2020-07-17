Dong "D.C." Shin Promoted at Counter Threat Solutions

RESTON, Va., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reston-based consulting firm Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) announced that Dong "D.C." Shin has been promoted to Program Manager. In this capacity, Shin will oversee the management and growth of several key contracts as well as the professional development of a cadre of CTS employees.

Shin joined CTS in March 2019 as a senior intelligence analyst, bringing valuable prior experience from similar roles within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). His promotion to program manager is, in part, a result of his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"D.C. has excelled at motivating and managing his team since our client work ceased in March due to the coronavirus shutdown," says CTS CEO Theresa Keith. "He has proactively established working groups to bring together in-house expertise to deliver on company continuity of operations projects," she adds. To date, Shin's team has developed operating procedures and instructional manuals to document the fundamentals of the firm's business processes.

A U.S. Army veteran, Shin was as a logistical specialist from 1999-2007 and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom as a member of Quick Reactionary Force from 2003-2005. The University of Maryland graduate, born in Seoul, South Korea, immigrated to the U.S. when he was eight. He grew up in Gaithersburg, Maryland and currently resides in Manassas, Virginia with his wife and four young children.

About Counter Threat Solutions

Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) is a Woman-Owned Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) consulting company named a 2020 Best Place to Work by The Washington Business Journal. CTS provides mission-savvy subject matter experts to the U.S. Government's intelligence and defense communities, as well as innovative financial and IT solutions to its civilian clientele. Learn more about CTS at ctstruenorth.com or LinkedIn.

