Dongguan Walstar Optoelectronics Technology Co., LTD Announces LED Nano Tubes Update

DONGGUAN, China, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dongguan Walstar Optoelectronics Technology Co., LTD produced LED nano tubes that pose a potential shock hazard. The LED nano tubes, according to the UL standard, are electrically conductive at the two ends of the G13 lamp. The other end of the G13 lamp holder should have a current less than 5 mA. The products were manufactured from January 26, 2018 to February 3, 2018, there were 35,640 lamps constructed that did not meet the safety requirements. There is a potential shock hazard if contacting the lamp ends when the power is not disconnected.

Affected models include:

Euri Lighting Model ET8-2151T-12

Walstar Model WL-T8N-12W1200 BIXX-ZZ

Sold under the brand names:

Euri Lighting

Walstar

SOURCE Dongguan Walstar Optoelectronics Technology Co., LTD