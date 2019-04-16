Donlen Partners With Nauto To Improve Fleet Safety

With this announcement, Donlen customers will have access to Nauto's easy-to-install intelligent driver safety system that leverages a multi-sensor device, artificial intelligence, and proprietary algorithms to assess situational risk both inside and outside the vehicle. Nauto's In-cab alerts enable automated coaching in the cabin to help stop high-risk driving behaviors the moment they occur. In-cab alerts notify drivers based on the severity of the distraction event to return their attention back on the road. In addition, fleet safety leaders are equipped with advanced tools and capabilities to coach and engage their highest-risk drivers in real-time and on an ongoing basis with Nauto's cloud-based applications.

In a comparison against competitive driver safety solutions, Donlen concluded Nauto was the clear choice given its automation, real-time safety alerts and actionable insights. Built with commercial fleet drivers and their privacy in mind, Nauto primarily uploads video and event data to the cloud when it detects high-risk events to maintain driver privacy.

"Donlen is excited about the immediate safety benefits this partnership brings to customers and we look forward to future opportunities that further evolve our predictive model, and incorporate Nauto's real-time distracted driving analytics," said Eli Rossiter, director of safety and telematics products, Donlen. "Our partnership with Nauto highlights Donlen's continuous commitment to the safety of fleet drivers. Nauto's intelligent driver safety system in conjunction with the Donlen Risk Center and DriverPoint Telematics now provides our customers the most robust distracted driving detection program with coaching opportunities."

"Nauto and Donlen share a goal of reducing collisions at the source — distracted driving — in order to dramatically reduce claims and improve fleet safety," said Sanket Akerkar, senior vice president, fleet and insurance, Nauto. "We look forward to working with Donlen to enable automated coaching at scale in their fleets, while also equipping their fleet managers to identify the highest-risk drivers, improve their behavior behind the wheel, and ultimately reduce the risk of at-fault collisions."

About Donlen

Donlen develops innovative fleet management technology solutions and offers a proactive, hands-on approach to customer service. For more than 50 years, Donlen has empowered its customers to focus on their core business and drive continuous improvement in their fleet's operational and financial performance. Headquartered in Bannockburn, Ill., Donlen is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings. For more information about Donlen's best-in-class fleet management solutions, visit www.donlen.com.

About Nauto

NautoⓇ is an AI-technology company that's improving the safety of commercial fleets today and the autonomous fleets of tomorrow. Nauto's intelligent driver safety system assesses how drivers interact with the vehicle and the road ahead to reduce distracted driving and help prevent collisions. With this knowledge, Nauto is powering the development of self-driving technology that brings the best of human driving to autonomy. Nauto is located in North America, Western Europe, and Japan. Nauto is backed by SoftBank Vision FundGroup Corp., Greylock Partners, BMW iVentures, General Motors Ventures, Toyota AI Ventures, Allianz Group, Playground Global and DNX Ventures. More information about Nauto is available at www.nauto.com, or on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Nauto, Nauto Coach, and Nauto Prevent are registered trademarks of Nauto, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

