Donna Brazile and Michael Steele Are Announced as Policy Keynote Speakers at the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy 2020 Annual Meeting & Expo

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP), a nonprofit organization representing specialty pharmacy industry stakeholders, has announced that former interim chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Donna Brazile and former chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) Michael Steele will give a joint keynote presentation on the political landscape, election 2020 and the future of their respective parties.

Brazile served as the interim chair of the DNC in 2011 and again from July 2016 to February 2017. She is also the author of several political books, including the New York Times bestseller "Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House." Brazile got involved in politics at a young age and has devoted her life to working for progressive change. She has worked on presidential campaigns since 1976, and in 2000, she became the first African American woman to serve as the manager of a major party presidential campaign, running the campaign of former Vice President Al Gore.

Steele was the chairman of the RNC from 2009 to 2011, when he revitalized the Republican Party. Under Steele's leadership, the RNC broke fundraising records and won 63 House seats. Steele also served as lieutenant governor of Maryland, reforming the state's Minority Business Enterprise Program and improving the quality of Maryland's public education system. He also serves as a political analyst for MSNBC and has appeared on many television programs, such as "Meet the Press," "Face the Nation," HBO's "Real Time With Bill Maher" and Comedy Central's "The Daily Show."

"We are excited to welcome Ms. Brazile and Mr. Steele to our Annual Meeting and Expo. Attendees can expect a lively debate as these veteran political strategists share the stage and offer insights on current politics and the upcoming election. They bring an insider's view and a unique perspective to the political landscape. You won't want to miss this discussion," said Sheila M. Arquette, RPH, NASP executive director.

The NASP Annual Meeting & Expo hosts over 1,200 specialty pharmacy professionals, including senior-level executives, pharmacy directors, staff pharmacists, consultants and other management-level personnel. These include specialty pharmacy providers, infusion pharmacies, pharma and biotech manufacturers, institutional pharmacies, managed care organizations, data management and analytic organizations, group purchasing organizations, distributors and suppliers to the industry.

The annual event features conference workshops, educational programs and panel discussions, continuing legal education and continuing pharmacist education credits, specialty pharmacist certification exam preparation courses, posters and abstracts, industry awards and recognitions, and a large exhibit hall.

For registration or additional information, please visit https://www.naspmeeting.com. Discounted registration rates are available through May 31.

About NASP

NASP is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit trade organization and is the only non-profit national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. NASP's mission is to elevate the practice of specialty pharmacy by developing and promoting continuing professional education and certification while advocating for public policies that ensure patients have appropriate access to specialty medications in tandem with critical services.

The association provides an online education center offering accredited continuing pharmacy education programs, hosts an annual meeting that offers education sessions and continuing education credits and is the only organization that offers a certification program for specialty pharmacists. NASP members include the nation's leading independent specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers and distributors, and practicing pharmacists. With over 125 corporate members and 2,000 individual members, NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.

