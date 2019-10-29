Donna Hogg Joins EMC Outdoor as New Account Manager

Hogg comes to EMC Outdoor with more than 25 years of experience managing Out of Home media planning and buying and overseeing team operations in markets across the country. She has spent her career building client relationships, working closely with agency partners and fostering vendor relationships. Her knowledge of the Out of Home and advertising industries has led to her ability to successfully execute launch and awareness campaigns for regional and national brands.

"EMC Outdoor has a stellar reputation in the Out of Home industry and I'm excited to join them," says Hogg. "My background in traditional and experiential formats across the US and, most recently, here in Denver provides a solid foundation on which to build new client relationships. I am passionate about Out of Home and where the industry is heading, and I look forward to sharing that passion with key accounts."

Rainy McGrew, EMC Outdoor's Director of Insights and Development, welcomes Hogg to the agency, saying, "I have worked with Donna for many years and I could not be more thrilled to have her onboard here. Through the years, we have crossed paths many times and she always provided value to every interaction. With a solid track record of creating and implementing successful media campaigns, I know she will bring a fresh perspective to our ever-growing client base, our vendors, and our team."

EMC Outdoor provides strategic planning and execution of integrated location-based marketing programs that allow brands to connect and engage with highly targeted audiences. By combining data innovations with more than 25 years of experience, EMC Outdoor provides insights into consumer behavior outside the home and builds efficient, targeted media plans to reach them. The agency has received recognition in the industry, including numerous award nominations and selections from the OAAA OBIE Awards, HSMAI Adrian Awards, The Drum OOH Awards, and more.

