Donna J. Jackson is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Donna J. Jackson & Associates, PLLC is a nationally serving entity that specializes in providing optimal legal counsel to those they serve. Dedicated to providing their clients with quality legal service, the firm specializes in the areas of guardianship, probate, durable power of attorney, trusts, estate planning and more. Comprised of a team of well versed legal professionals, the firm is stanch in their efforts of providing the finest legal counsel to their clients in both an efficient and timely manner.

With over thirty illustrious years of experience in the field of Law, Donna J. Jackson is revered for her remarkable contributions to the industry. Establishing herself as a prominent professional in the legal profession, throughout her career, Attorney Jackson has attained extensive expertise in the areas of estate planning with an emphasis on Medicaid, VA Benefits, and special needs planning, including revocable, irrevocable and special needs trusts, wills, durable power of attorneys, and living wills. Attorney Jackson's scope of practice also includes taxes, probates, and business organizations.

A CPA, while pursuing her educational endeavors, Attorney Jackson attained her Master's Degree (L.L.M.) in Elder Law.

To further enhance her professional development, Attorney Jackson is a distinguished fellow of several organizations including currently serving on the Board of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and committees including, the American Bar Association, Oklahoma Bar Association, Oklahoma Society of CPAs, and many more.

In recognition of her professional accolades, Attorney Jackson was honored red as one of the 2011-2015 Five Star Wealth Managers in Estate Planning in the Oklahoma Magazine, Go Pokes!

When she is not working, Attorney Jackson is an animal lover and loves spending time with her four dogs.

