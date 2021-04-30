Donna J. Mah MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HONOLULU, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Donna J. Mah MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pediatrician for her professional excellence in the field of Medicine and her unwavering dedication at her medical practice.

Having garnered 30 years of professional excellence in her field, Dr. Donna J. Mah is a well-respected pediatrician. Her career began as a practicing physician in 1990 with a multi-specialty group. She later joined her mother's pediatric practice in 1995 and took over the practice when her mother retired. Devoted to her clients' well-being, Dr. Mah is well-versed in diagnosing and treating infections, injuries, diseases, and other disorders in children. She has a special interest in sports medicine, as she currently works with athletes up to the elite level. She continues to demonstrate the highest level of professionalism, integrity, and compassion. In addition to her current role, Dr. Mah serves as the president of the board of the largest IPA in Hawaii, Pacific Medical Administrative Group, Inc. She also serves as an Assistant Clinical Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the John A. Burns School of Medicine, University of Hawai'i.

In light of her academic achievements, Dr. Mah obtained her Medical Degree at the John A. Burns School of Medicine, University of Hawai'i. She then went on to complete a pediatrics residency at the University of California-Irvine program.

Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in her field, Dr. Mah maintains active memberships with the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Pediatrics - Hawai'i Chapter, and the American College of Physician Executives.

When she is not practicing medicine, Dr. Mah and her husband are the owners of Hawaii Academy, a private school to advance lifetime fitness, gymnastics, and human sciences for students of ALL ages and abilities. You can access more information about the gym at: www.hawaiiacademy.com. She herself was an All-American gymnast at the University of Denver and still teaches the adult gymnastics classes at her gym. She also has four grown daughters, all of whom competed in Trampoline gymnastics, including one at a world level and nine years on the US National teams, as well as Women's Artistic gymnastics.

