Donna Leah Designs is Launching a New Sizzle Series T-shirt Dress Collection

MIAMI, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For fashionistas on the hunt for up-and-coming evening gown designers or hard-to-find versatile styles, Donna Leah Designs (www.donnaleahdesigns.com) has been a go-to brand since it hit the Miami scene several years ago. The designer is known for her love of shine, rich fabrics, and flattering silhouettes that are trendy and timeless at the same time. Now, Donna Leah Designs is stepping up the sizzle with a new collection of chic t-shirt dresses.

Dubbed "Sizzle Series" the line takes its inspiration from the designer's love of everything posh and elevated. "Women are always looking for a great piece that goes from day to night. Miami is always alive with energy and this collection speaks to that vibe in a big way. We're going out more and want to wear items that are special and show off our personality. These pieces are extremely special and easy to wear," says Donna Leah, founder and designer of Donna Leah Designs.

The Sizzle Series will be available exclusively on the brand's website starting May 1, 2022 and will include six color ways. As for the prices, they are in keeping with the luxe appeal, starting at $500. "This is for the person that wants to be dramatic at the beach, at a luncheon, over cocktails, and a night out. Our customers told us how much they love evening wear, and this is a way to incorporate that love of shine and sophistication into a day to night look," says Donna Leah.

Taking a cue from the most popular special occasion designs from the collection, the Sizzle Series focuses on bold hues and a relaxed shape. Easy one-size-fits-all sizes make for carefree wearing while looking sophisticated and chic. Colors in the collection are inspired by the Miami beaches and sunsets: pink, orange, blue, and red. Each design features shine in detailed patterns that play with light and movement. A jewel neckline and short sleeves create a sense of playfulness.

About Donna Leah Designs

