NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Donna M. Zavattieri is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Realtor in the Tri-State area in recognition of her role as a Licensed NYS Real Estate Broker and Managing Member of Safe Harbour Real Estate Group, LLC.

Led by Donna, the team at Safe Harbour Real Estate Group has become a trusted name in the real estate industry. Dedicated to providing quality real estate services, the group lends a compassionate approach in assisting their clients with their real estate transactions. Safe Harbour Real Estate Group is a full service Real Estate entity that specializes in Commercial, Residential, Consulting, Management, Investment Sales, Hospitality and more. With integrity and professionalism at the forefront of the firm's values, Safe Harbour will "ensure that you're always getting the best guidance from the top people in the entire industry."

With over thirty five illustrious years as a real estate professional, Donna M. Zavattieri is commended for her outstanding contributions to the industry. In her current capacity as Managing Member and a NYS licensed real estate broker, Zavattieri has attained extensive experience as active overseer of all aspects of management and leasing, brokerage and sales for two major real estate companies in New York. Zavattieri began her career in 1981 when she worked for Helmsley-Spear, Inc. in their Corporate Accounting Department.

To advance her professional career, Zavattieri maintains affiliations with several elite organizations including the National Association of Professional of Women, International Women's Leadership Association, BOMA NY-Building Owners and Managers Association, and REBNY-Real Estate Board of New York.

Charitable to various organizations, Zavattieri has been involved in the community and is particularly supportive of St. Francis Food Pantry and Shelters, the Gambino Medical & Science Foundation, St. Jude's Children's Research and New Destiny Housing.

When not working, Zavattieri enjoys reading, swimming, and home decorating.

Zavattieri dedicates this recognition in memoriam of her mentor Irving Schneider.

