DonorSearch Expands Partnership with Gobel Group and Appoints Award Winning Team to Launch a New Division Focused on Artificial Intelligence

MARRIOTSVILLE, Md., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DonorSearch, the leading provider in prospect research solutions, today announced that it is expanding its current partnership with Gobel Group and its technology company, Futurus Group, to form a joint venture to accelerate the development of new products and services. Nathan Chappell, Scott Rosenkrans and Amanda Rozzana, formerly of Futurus, have joined DonorSearch to lead a new division focusing on leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive innovative solutions in support of both companies and more than 6,000 nonprofit clients and partners.

With decades of experience leading nonprofit organizations, and as pioneers in the application of artificial intelligence within the philanthropic sector, this award-winning team of experts brings a depth of experience in AI technologies to DonorSearch with a goal to provide affordable and scalable solutions to the nonprofit community.

"Providing our nonprofit clients with actionable insights is vitally important to our continued success," said Bill TeDesco, CEO and Founder, DonorSearch.

"We are thrilled with the expansion of our partnership with DonorSearch and believe, together, we can continue to lead the industry in innovation," said Chad Gobel, CEO and Founder of Gobel Group and Futurus Group.

"I'm beyond excited and honored for the opportunity to continue to leverage the cutting-edge technology, technical expertise and incredible client base of both organizations, alongside DonorSearch's massive data array. I could not think of a better opportunity to help direct the efforts that will inspire philanthropic giving on a global scale," said Nathan Chappell.

With a suite of AI-centric products in development, ranging from sector-specific predictive models, visualization tools, to fully customized machine-learning algorithms, DonorSearch and Gobel plan to start releasing new solutions in early 2021.

About DonorSearch

With more than 6,000 active clients, DonorSearch is a leading provider of prospect research solutions for nonprofits. The company was founded in 2007 with the mission to provide premier donor intelligence data and tools to strengthen a nonprofit's financial capacity. Today, our team builds and maintains the most robust wealth and charitable giving data set in the industry. Verified data and a focus on proven philanthropy shortens qualification time, informs strategy, validates prioritization, and action. Headquartered in Marriottsville, Maryland. For more information, visit DonorSearch.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Gobel Group

Gobel Group is the leading consulting firm working exclusively in healthcare philanthropy. They offer clients the most comprehensive solution for building a robust philanthropy program, from analytics, to program, campaign and organizational reviews, to grateful patient and campaign planning and management, to operations and database services. Gobel also provides clients with primary and secondary research, along with peer analysis and benchmarking. Its team of seasoned healthcare development professionals and clinicians come from the top medical centers in the nation and collectively bring more than 200 years of healthcare philanthropy experience to their client engagements. Over the last 10 years, Gobel has worked with over 800 hospitals and health systems. For more information on Gobel Group, visit gobelgroup.com

