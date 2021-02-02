DonorSearch Introduces DonorSearch Aristotle - A New Research Division to Deliver Artificial Intelligence for Nonprofits

With DonorSearch Aristotle, artificial intelligence will make DonorSearch the world's smartest prospect development tool Tweet this

"DonorSearch Aristotle will automatically discover relevant insights, predict future behavior, and proactively recommend best next actions. Now, every DonorSearch user will be able to leverage AI capabilities to deliver more personalized and predictive donor prospects," said Bill TeDesco, Founder and CEO, DonorSearch. "Aristotle is now our customers' data scientist, making it easy for goal oriented nonprofits to take advantage of best-in-class AI capabilities in the context of their fundraising goals."

Welcome Nonprofits to the Artificial Intelligence Revolution

AI is creating new ways for people to engage with technology and with one another. Various forms of AI already power some of the world's most popular consumer experiences like Apple, Amazon, Google, and Netflix.

Finally, DonorSearch Aristotle is bringing AI to equip both large and small nonprofit organizations. "Attributes like accuracy, speed, personalization, and real-time intelligence are no longer a luxury. It's our singular mission to arm every nonprofit organization with actionable insights by harnessing the very best AI technologies with DonorSearch's vast data lake to support their worthwhile missions," said Nathan Chappell, Senior Vice President of DonorSearch Aristotle.

Built upon the latest machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing platform, DonorSearch Aristotle's breakthrough innovations allow models to be customized to maximize predictive capabilities and increase in accuracy as the model introduces new data.

DonorSearch Aristotle will be launching the first of several integrated nonprofit vertical solutions by March 2021.

About DonorSearch

DonorSearch, the leading prospect research provider, empowers nonprofits of every size and sector to digitally transform and strengthen a nonprofit's financial capacity.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase DonorSearch applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. DonorSearch has headquarters in Marriottsville, MD.

