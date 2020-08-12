DonorView Named Finalist for 2020 SAAS Awards in The Best Nonprofit Software

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DonorView, a leading all-in-one Nonprofit software, has been named a finalist in the 2020 SaaS Awards for Best Software as a Service (SaaS) product for Nonprofits. This highly competitive and prestigious program recognizes excellence and innovation in software solutions internationally. Previous winners of the Cloud Awards include IBM, RedHat, McAfee and Verizon.

DonorView has always been about putting customers first. This ideology is present in every facet of the company from Engineering to Support to Sales. The DonorView team works incredibly hard to make sure that customers can grow and manage their nonprofit in a streamlined and efficient way with an easy-to-use software. DonorView customers have raised over 1.6 Billion dollars for their causes through the platform.

We would like to thank our team for their hard work to build a strong platform and provide outstanding service for so many years. Listening to the needs and wants of our customers is at the core of our SaaS development and research philosophy so that we can help our customers change the world.

Andrey Bondar, Chief Technology Officer at DonorView, added, "We would also like to sincerely thank our customers. The trust our customers place in us and the feedback they provide is critical to our success. With the engagement of more than 100,000 users in all 50 states, we are able to offer the best all-in-one integrated platform for nonprofit organizations. We want our customers to grow regardless of their size which is why we are offering a new, more cost-effective package for smaller nonprofits. We are thrilled that our customers love DonorView and have made us the #1 fastest growing all-in-one Nonprofit software."

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards focus on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Finalists are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About DonorView

The DonorView all-in-one software platform helps Nonprofits of all sizes to manage all aspects of their operations on one integrated platform. Our customers reduce their cost, improve efficiency and get better insight into donor engagement and retention by consolidating online donations, grant tracking, Text2Give, virtual and in-person events, auctions, Text2Bid, memberships, Peer2Peer fundraisers, surveys, email and text marketing and accounting integrations, in one central place. To learn more, visit www.donorview.com and contact [email protected].

