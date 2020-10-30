Don’t be stuck at home for e-learning - hit the beach on a “Schoolcation”

Participating Cancun/Riviera Maya-area resorts are on-board with special rates for adults who want to work in paradise and for kids to e-learn next to the beach. For example, stay for 9 nights or longer in a Deluxe Junior Garden View room, and Dreams Tulum Resort & Spa will set you up with a desk and include WiFi, laundry service, basic printing, room service meal plan scheduling for lunch breaks, and more—all complimentary, allowing you to focus on work while their team takes care of everything else.

Hard Rock Riviera Maya is offering work- and school-friendly amenities that include sanitized workstations in every room; an expanded in-room dining menu; dedicated conference room and office space availability; on-demand workout classes; free long-distance calling; plus daily activities to help you balance work and life. For families, a dedicated online classroom with tech support, after-school activities, bottled water station, and organized sports training is available, too!

