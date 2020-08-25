Don't Call Them an Agency - Galaxy Spins Off Together, a Premium Design Services Brand

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What are some of the biggest problems design teams are facing today? Together has been working on the building blocks of their new venture for the last three years, and in that time, they have done extensive research. Their research shows that design leaders are struggling, and they landed on three top issues.

But before explaining those three issues, it's important to explain the history of Together. Together is a spin-off from a successful tech firm called Galaxy. Galaxy has been in business for over two decades and has decided to spin off an arm of the business that focuses on design services. Read more about Galaxy on Together's website.

Here are the top three issues that design leaders struggle with:

Hiring - Hiring takes too long and can get in the way of your main focus.

Education - Teaching your team new skills takes too long and can distract the team from making forward progress.

Costs - Keeping budgets balanced and costs down is a constant struggle.

This is where Together comes in. They are a design team multiplier. They know how to take a team and multiply its skills. At a third of the price of an agency, they can rapidly increase a team's productivity and output.

Most people don't want to hire an agency for design services for many reasons, but namely because the agency model wasn't built for high-quality UX work. This is why Together changed that model and focuses more on being embedded. This allows them to deliver high-quality work.

Hiring Together is as easy as picking up the phone or sending them a message. There goes the need to take a long time with hiring.

When it comes to a team's education, they get two for one. If a team is lacking in design systems skills, they'll get vetted professionals to come in and build one for them, while the team learns the skills necessary to build and maintain one themselves.

Another great benefit of Together is their speed. Together's approach allows them to get the job done faster than a traditional agency. Together dispatches a senior-level liaison to a physical office or a remote team. As work comes in and decisions change, that designer will communicate with their Together design team and get them started on around-the-clock shifts to get deliverables delivered the very next morning.

Together is excited to announce the launch of their new company! If you are in need of design services and think Together might be the right fit for you, check out their website.

