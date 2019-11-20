Don't Dangle Your Participle: More Than 8,000 English Teachers Convene for National Conference in Baltimore Nov. 21-24

Nearly 300 renowned authors will be speaking, reading, and signing books, including George Takei , actor and author of the New York Times bestselling graphic memoir They Called Us Enemy ; Tara Westover , bestselling author of the memoir Educated; co-authors of Dark Sky Rising Henry Louis Gates, Jr ., distinguished Harvard University professor, and Tonya Bolden , award-winning author of books for children and young adults; and 2019 Newbery Award winner Meg Medina .

The NCTE Annual Convention brings together nationally recognized experts in language arts education, from preK through college, to discuss new ideas, strategies, and best practices for teaching literacy, language, and composition. The 800+ topics will include how to create a culture of readers, redefining the canon, classroom equity, and multilingualism. NCTE will also highlight its Build Your Stack® initiative, in which authors and educators talk about their favorite books and how to use them in the classroom.

"The Annual Convention highlights teacher expertise in language, literacy, and literature, and creates access to new and beloved authors and books, to bring back to their students and classrooms," says Emily Kirkpatrick, NCTE Executive Director.

On Sat., Nov. 23, the NCTE Penguin Random House Awards will be presented to two outstanding educators in the field, as will the five NCTE Leadership Awards. The winners of the 2019 Charlotte Huck Award for Outstanding Fiction for Children, the Orbis Pictus Award for Outstanding Nonfiction for Children, and the 2019 Award for Poetry for Children, will also be announced.

"In our days together here in Baltimore, we will be imagining, composing, and revising new futures for the students in our classrooms and communities," says Leah Zuidema, 2019 Annual Convention Program Chair and NCTE President-Elect. "We will be crafting questions that matter, pursuing studies that dig deeper, and sharing findings that demand action."

