Don't Forget About Your Hearing Health This Summer

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) is hosting its annual, interactive virtual convention on June 24-26. On June 24 at 3 p.m. ET, the convention kicks off with keynote remarks from Federal Communications Commission Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. Join us to learn the latest about hearing health, communication access and the technologies and strategies that help people with hearing loss live well. This three-day event includes a research symposium on Hearing Care for All, and robust workshops on advances in hearing aids, accessibility through mobile devices, hearing access in the workplace and more. We look forward to gathering together in person next year in Tampa, Fla.

"Hearing health is essential," said Barbara Kelley, HLAA's Executive Director. "Through our convention, you will learn more about how you can use hearing screenings and technology to stay connected to the hearing world. Health experts and those living with hearing loss will share how they stay vital."