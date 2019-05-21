Don't Forget to Enter the Eggland's Best "Plus It Up" Sweepstakes!

"Eggland's Best is proud to team up with Life Time 60day SM to help families across the country live a healthier lifestyle," said CEO of Eggland's Best Charlie Lanktree. "Eggland's Best is dedicated to offering the only egg with superior nutrition compared to ordinary eggs, making them the perfect ingredient to plus up any family recipe."

"The Life Time 60daySM program champions healthy, happy lives by helping our members set and achieve their personal fitness and wellness goals," said Life Time Registered Dietitian and Director of 60day and Digital Programming, Anika Christ. "When it comes to nutrition and fitness, getting enough protein is critical for success, so we're excited to team up with Eggland's Best to help families across the country plus it up at mealtime."

About the Eggland's Best Plus It Up Instant Win Sweepstakes

Now through June 25, 2019, Eggland's Best is giving fans the chance to instantly win one of hundreds of prizes including fitness trackers, gift cards, branded items, and more from Life Time and Eggland's Best, plus a chance to win the grand prize - $5,000 to plus up their family's fitness routine!

Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist and winner of the hit primetime ABC television show My Diet Is Better Than Yours, Dawn Jackson Blatner, has also teamed up with Eggland's Best to provide helpful tips throughout the campaign. "There are many simple things you can do to plus up your nutrition and overall health," said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, Dawn Jackson Blatner. "I always recommend using Eggland's Best eggs for any cooking or baking needs because they have better nutrition and taste than ordinary eggs. For instance, Eggland's Best eggs contain more than double the vitamin B12 compared to other eggs at the grocery store, which helps keep the whole family energized throughout the day."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E and more than double the vitamin B12. EB eggs are also an excellent source of vitamin B2 (riboflavin) and vitamin B5. EB's superior nutritional profile is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has superior nutritional qualities.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety. Recently, the United States Patent and Trademark Office awarded a first-of-its-kind patent to Eggland's Best for its method of producing a better shell egg. For official rules and enter the Eggland's Plus it Up Instant Win Sweepstakes, visit www.EBPlusItUpSweepstakes.com. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Life Time® – Healthy Way of Life

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across 141 destinations in 39 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience and provides a comprehensive healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompass the entire spectrum of daily life for individuals, couples and families of all ages.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, deviled egg kits, hard-cooked snacks, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

