Don't Get Spooked: 4 Reasons to Use Social Media in Your Real Estate Marketing Strategy from Internet Marketing Company fishbat

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their commitment to helping companies effectively leverage all the marketing tools at their disposal, internet marketing company , fishbat, shares 4 reasons to use social media in your real estate marketing strategy.

With how much time people spend online these days, companies need to continue stepping up their digital marketing game if they want to stay ahead - and the real estate industry is no exception. Social media is an integral part of dominating the local real estate scene, and it's important to leverage it correctly to maximize the effects of time and money spent.

Here are 4 reasons why social media is integral to any real estate marketing portfolio.

Micro-Targeted Advertising. The type of people shopping for homes or commercial property is likely far more limited than in other industries. Buyers would need to be financially secure and at a point in their lives where settling down makes sense, and sometimes marketing efforts can be for naught if they are not targeted appropriately. Social media services give you the ability to micro-target ads to really specific groups like "newlywed couples in their late 20s within 20 miles of the property," which gives a great starting point for marketing to specific demographics. Social media marketing is one of the most powerful tools on the web, and real estate businesses that aren't taking advantage of that are truly missing out.

Video Content on YouTube. Many people don't think of YouTube when considering social media, but for those trying to sell real estate, having an easily accessible video of the specific home or neighborhood is a great way to entice potential buyers to visit. The vast majority of first-time homebuyers are doing their research online before going to view a house, so a seller that covers their bases by including attractive video content of the listing is going to do wonders for their sales.

Instant Feedback on Instagram. Instagram is a relatively unique system from a marketing standpoint, as a company can receive almost immediate feedback on the effectiveness of hashtag usage and post quality by the amount of engagement they are seeing across the platform. Instagram is a great way to experiment with different types of photos and videos as well as different hashtags to figure out what kind of content is most appealing. A seller can then take that knowledge and apply it to the rest of their social media outreach for maximum efficiency.

Ephemeral "Day in The Life" Content on Snapchat. Snapchat is a platform that a lot of marketers haven't quite figured out how to leverage effectively at this point in time, but the daily users are quickly growing and it's important to make it a part of any comprehensive digital marketing scheme.

Real estate sellers can take the opportunity to give a brief look at what it might feel like to live inside the home or the community - a video style that takes advantage of the ephemeral nature of snaps.

