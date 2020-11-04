Don't Have a Meltdown! Denny's Adds Crave-worthy Melts and Bowls to the Menu

Denny's is bringing back the fan-favorite Turkey & Dressing Dinner, just in time for the Thanksgiving season. Guests can enjoy the taste of the season with tender carved turkey breast paired with savory stuffing, drizzled with turkey gravy and cranberry sauce and served with two sides and dinner bread. Finish off this merry meal with a slice of decadent Pumpkin or Pecan Pie – available for a limited time only.

"At Denny's, it's important to us that our guests feel like family, whether dining in or enjoying our food from home," said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny's. "We hope that our new menu items – and the return of seasonal favorites – brings all the comforts of fall right into your own home, at a price that's convenient and affordable."

Looking to get ahead of the holiday rush this year? Denny's is offering a $5 bonus card with every $25 gift card purchase. Offer ends on Christmas Day.

The new menu items are available nationwide and can be ordered for contactless delivery via Denny's On Demand, pick up or in-store dining, depending on location. For more information, please visit www.dennys.com .

