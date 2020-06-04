Don't Let Dad Be Dull This Father's Day

A sharp knife is an essential tool. Sharp knives are safer to use as a dull knife requires more effort and can cause slippage and possible injury. Knives perform best with proper sharpening maintenance. You can easily apply factory-sharp edges to your cutlery with the highly-rated Work Sharp E2.

The E2 is reliable and quality-built, removes minimal metal and simplifies the sharpening process. Dad can easily apply factory-sharp edges to his knives, and you can enjoy a 20% discount from now until July 1st, when you use code AlwaysSharpDad.

Why Dad Will Love It:

Obtaining a sharp edge is easy and affordable with the Work Sharp E2 Electric Knife Sharpener. A recipient of New York Time's Wirecutter "Budget Pick" award for the Best Knife Sharpener, the Work Sharp Culinary E2 provides professional grade sharpening with just a push of a button. The fully guided sharpener automates the sharpening of knives for an even angle and optimal sharpness. Unlike most sharpeners that use rigid grinding wheels or plates, the E2 is quiet (with no heavy grinding sounds) as it uses replaceable flexible abrasive discs for a gentler sharpening and sharper edge. Built-in angle guides ensure a precise and uniform beveled edge from heel to tip while the onboard microprocessor automatically controls the sharpening process.

Using a low-pressure premium Aluminum Oxide abrasive on a poly film backing, the E2 caresses the knife while gently applying the 20° convex bevel then automatically reduces the speed to refine the edge for the optimal slice. It sharpens at a safe 1500 SFM, then auto cycles into a refine speed of 900 SFM.

In addition to straight and serrated edge kitchen knives, the E2 sharpens scissors and shears. An integrated ceramic honing slot makes touch-ups between sharpenings quick and easy. The replaceable flexible disc abrasives gently sharpen 100 plus knives. The E2 base model is available for $49.95.

The E2 includes a removable guided ceramic hone for quick manual touch-ups. Handsomely crafted and built to last, it has a compact, space-saving design for convenient drawer storage that means more workspace for food prep and DIY projects. Replaceable sharpening discs are sold separately for $7.95 and available at worksharpculinary.com.

Whether dad is looking for a hone for edge touch-ups or a gently effective electric sharpener, Work Sharp has an easy, reliable, sharpening solution for optimally sharp edges. Visit worksharptools.com.

About Work Sharp: Sharpening. It's what we do. It's all we've done since 1973. We are sharpening experts, innovators and knife users. From culinary cutlery and outdoor hunting knives to industrial drilling we bring modern solutions to the age-old problem of dull knives and tools. We're proud to be an American company and even prouder to provide you with quality products. Visit worksharptools.com for more information.

SOURCE Work Sharp Tools

Related Links

https://www.worksharptools.com

