Don't Let Winter Wage War on Your Skin

Your skin naturally produces oils that help keep skin supple and soft, but you may need a helping hand if you notice signs of dry skin like redness, itching or irritation. Serious symptoms include flakes and cracks, which can be painful and lead to infection, so it's important to address any problems before they progress that far with simple tips like these.

Drink plenty of fluids. Even when it's cooler outdoors and you may be sweating less, you can still get dehydrated. Drinking plenty of water helps keep your whole body hydrated so your skin isn't pulling from limited resources.

Treat problem spots. Hands, elbows and especially feet are common danger zones when it comes to dry skin. To eliminate layers of dry skin on feet, try an option like the Amope Pedi Perfect Electronic Foot File, which smooths hard skin effortlessly using micro-abrasive particles made with finely ground diamond crystals.

Be smart about the sun. The sun's rays may not feel as hot on your skin, but that doesn't mean they're not causing damage. Always use sunscreen when you'll be outdoors for extended periods of time. Also remember snow acts like water and can reflect the sun's rays back on your skin, which may cause burns.

Dress with care. When selecting your wardrobe, be conscious of how long your skin will be exposed and do your best to cover it, especially if it's cold or windy. Pay attention to the fabric, as certain types of material can be more drying and irritating. Cotton, silk and cashmere are skin-friendly fabric options.

Prevent Cracked Heels When It Gets Cold

Cracked skin occurs when the skin becomes so rough and flaky that small tears begin to form due to lack of sufficient moisture and elasticity. These tears can grow bigger under stress from movement and may become fissures that extend deeper into the skin.

Causes of Cracked Heels

The first step toward tackling cracked and dry heels is to eliminate the source.

Seasonal changes: Dry skin on feet and heels is closely associated with the winter months. This is because the cold, dry weather draws moisture out of skin all over your body, including your feet.

Baths: Long, hot baths can wash away the natural oils of your skin. These oils are essential for locking in moisture and preventing your skin from drying out and cracking. Opt for showers rather than baths or limit baths to just a few minutes. Also avoid rubbing your feet dry afterward, as this can further remove natural oils. Instead, pat your feet dry then apply a moisturizer.

Harsh soaps: Just like hot water, certain soaps can strip essential oils from your skin. Avoid the temptation to wash your feet vigorously or use harsh soaps, even if you're combatting foot odor. Use a gentle touch and products that preserve your skin's natural protection.

Treating Cracked and Dry Heels

If you suffer from cracked heels, you can boost your body's natural renewal and repair process. Gently buff away dead, hard skin to reveal the healthy, soft skin underneath. Then, for long-lasting hydration, follow up with an option like a coconut oil-enriched Amope PediMask, which will leave your feet soft, smooth and nourished in just 20 minutes.

