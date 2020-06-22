Don't Miss Out on Loot Crate and BuzzFeed's Joy of Missing Out Crate by Loot Launcher

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With so much going on in the world, it's natural to have a case of "fear of missing out" syndrome. Between keeping up with all of the apps, news sites and blogs, online burnout can happen to anyone. Loot Crate and BuzzFeed have built a "Joy of Missing Out" Crate that offers you the opportunity to take a break from the noise, slow down, and enjoy some time offline.

Packed with all the essentials you'll need to experience the "joy of missing out," this Loot Launcher special collaboration will have you putting down your phone for a day, week, or even a month of unplugged bliss. This one-time only BuzzFeed crate features exclusive items you can't get anywhere else – including a Joy of Missing Out T-shirt, a Tasty themed non-stick baking mat, puzzle, tote bag and more – and gives BuzzFeed fans a new way to engage with their favorite BuzzFeed brands and content.

The BuzzFeed Joy of Missing Out Crate will ship in the fall of 2020 and will contain over five exclusive items. Each crate will cost $49.99 plus shipping and handling. Supporters will only be charged once the project has met or exceeded its goal of 3,000 backers by July 22.

No fear of missing out when you back the exclusive Loot Launcher BuzzFeed Joy of Missing Out Crate: lootcrate.com/crates/buzzfeed

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed is the world's leading tech-powered media company, with a cross-platform news and entertainment network that reaches hundreds of millions of people globally. The company produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, original series; lifestyle content through brands including Tasty, the world's largest social food network; original reporting and investigative journalism through BuzzFeed News; strategic partnerships, licensing and product development through BuzzFeed Marketing; and original productions across broadcast, cable, SVOD, film and digital platforms for BuzzFeed Studios.

About the Loot Company

The Loot Company™ is a leading subscription eCommerce service for fans of pop culture, video games, anime, and more. The Loot Company collaborates with global entertainment properties to help audiences discover their favorite products. With over 20 premium consumer product lines in themed and limited-edition crates, as well as crowdfunded Loot Launcher exclusives, fandom is delivered directly to subscribers' doorsteps. Loot Crate was acquired by the Loot Company in 2019 and is supported by the heart of a diverse subscriber community affectionately known as Looters. The Loot Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Money Chest LLC, with sister brands including NECA, Kidrobot and WizKids. To sign up for a Loot Company subscription, visit www.lootcrate.com

