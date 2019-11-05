Don't wait for giblets: Amtrak this month is 60% off

Gobble-up pre-Thanksgiving fares as low as $29 each way for travel Nov. 11-24

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Get a jump start on Thanksgiving by saving 60% off from Amtrak coach fares for travel from Nov. 11-24. Lasting only three days, customers can book this flash sale today through Thursday to save money ahead of the holidays.

Travelers can choose from 15 routes to travel without black-out dates, from up and down the East and West coasts, to and through many states in between. Sample destinations and adult coach fares are below, priced each way, as low as:

City Pairs 

Train

Price 

City Pairs 

Train

Price 

New York City – Miami

Silver Service

$59

Lorton, Va. – Sanford, Fla.

AutoTrain

$46*

Washington – Cleveland

Capitol Limited

$29

Atlanta – New York City

Crescent

$59

Dallas – St. Louis

Texas Eagle

$39

Chicago – New Orleans

City of New Orleans

$49

Los Angeles – Albuquerque

Southwest Chief

$29

Seattle – Sacramento

Coast Starlight

$39

*Plus the cost of your vehicle 

This offer is valid for adult coach seats only, no additional discounts apply and sales are final; no upgrades allowed. This offer is not combinable with any other discount offer. Once purchased, tickets are non-refundable. Exchanges are permitted within the ticket validity period; a 25 percent cancellation fee applies. For more information, including other important terms and conditions, visit Amtrak.com.

As always, customers will enjoy plenty of legroom, a generous checked and carry-on baggage policy, and scenic routes that transport travelers from downtown to downtown and between great cities and charming towns. Amtrak also offers the ability to travel with small pets on many trains. All this and the freedom to use phones and electronic devices (no "airplane mode").

