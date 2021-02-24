Don't Wait to Vaccinate and Armijo Dallas Helps Forge Strategic Partnership to Provide COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Assistance to Dallas' Highest Risk Areas

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't Wait to Vaccinate, a not for profit organization dedicated to reducing the disparity in vaccine accessibility in Dallas' highest risk communities, today announced its partnership with Leslie Cannon of Armijo Dallas Helps, a grassroots organization in Oak Cliff with proven success influencing the vaccination registration rates within the Hispanic communities of Dallas.

The organizations have partnered to align private sector funding with on-the-ground efforts in an unprecedented move in the Dallas vaccination registration landscape. This alliance comes at a time when the established county vaccination process has primarily benefited privileged areas of the city, further marginalizing the disadvantaged communities of South, West, and East Dallas already devastated by COVID-19. While local government representatives disagreed over funding registration hubs, Ms. Cannon was executing a more effective solution, meeting the needs of her community by eliminating the primary obstacles to registration success: technology, transportation, and language barriers.

"We are raising money to make a real difference," says Mina Raj, Chief Operating Officer of Don't Wait to Vaccinate. "We are thrilled to have Ms. Cannon join our team as Executive Director and look forward to our collaboration in providing the city with a mobile vaccination registration unit and trained staff. Ms. Cannon's experience tackling inequities to bring needed services to her community makes her an invaluable resource and we are fortunate to be working side by side with her."

Under Ms. Cannon's direction, Don't Wait to Vaccinate will begin immediate execution of a 90-day strategic plan to materially increase vaccination registration rates in the highest risk areas of the city. "Everyone wants their lives back," continues Ms. Raj. "The faster we accomplish this, the faster that happens. But it takes the right solution and adequate resources to actually make it happen."

About Don't Wait to Vaccinate

Don't Wait to Vaccinate is a not-for-profit organization with the mission of promoting vaccine awareness, providing straightforward vaccine information to the general public, and influencing COVID-19 vaccination registration rates by raising the private funding necessary to combat registration obstacles in high-risk areas. The brainchild of student Co-Founders Mina Raj, Lucy Roberts, and Breland Bach, community partnership efforts to date have aided more than 5,000 people in successfully registering to receive the vaccine.

About Leslie Cannon / Armijo Dallas Helps

Executive Director of Armijo Dallas Helps, a community advocacy group based in Oak Cliff, Leslie was previously with the National Marrow Donor Program (Be The Match) where she was responsible for community engagement and education. She has extensive experience in the areas of HIV and AIDS awareness, equal LGBTQ rights, and undocumented immigration. A native of Dallas, Leslie is on the advisory committee for Dallas ISD Trustee District 7 and the Advancement Board of the New Leaders Council.

