Doobie Expands Cannabis Delivery Services to Massachusetts and Launches the First Direct-to-Consumer Delivery Solution in the State

Doobie launches recreational cannabis delivery to customers throughout Massachusetts and begins Doobie Direct for leading beverage brand, Cann.

BOSTON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doobie, a multi-state cannabis delivery service, has officially expanded its delivery services to the Massachusetts market. Additionally, Doobie launched the first and only Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) delivery solution for brands in the state through Doobie Direct.

Doobie provides a convenient and safe way to get the nation's leading cannabis brands delivered directly to customers. Available menus and product offerings can be viewed at trydoobie.com, which provides a streamlined, mobile-optimized experience. Customers can browse popular products by category or brand, and Doobie expert consultants are available via chat and phone to answer any questions.

Doobie Massachusetts was founded in partnership with Ericca Kennedy, the first Economic Empowerment Applicant to receive the Delivery Operator License in the state. "We saw a lot of synergies between Doobie's mission and our own values. We're passionate about finding ways to give back to our local community and we are looking forward to working with other minority owned businesses," Kennedy says. By obtaining one of the first Delivery Operator licenses in the state of Massachusetts, Doobie is now able to serve over 3 million residents.

Doobie is kicking-off Doobie Direct operations in partnership with the nation's leading cannabis-infused social beverage, Cann, and will utilize its current infrastructure to begin fulfilling orders placed on https://massachusetts.drinkcann.com.

Doobie Direct allows premium cannabis brands in the state to offer DTC delivery. Expanding into the DTC marketplace serves as a critical milestone for Doobie's national expansion and strategically positions the company for long term success. Doobie Co-Founder, Jessie Powell, says, "We believe that on-demand delivery is the future of cannabis retail, and we want to provide customers with their favorite brands however they choose to shop."

Cann Co-Founder, Luke Anderson, looks forward to delivering products in his hometown of Boston. Anderson says "As a proud Bostonian, I've always dreamed of our customers being able to order Cann directly from our website and having it delivered directly to their doorsteps."

Doobie now offers delivery across Missouri, California, Arizona, and Massachusetts. For any questions about Doobie services or the menu, visit trydoobie.com or call 1-888-8DOOBIE (1-888-836-6243). For press or media inquiries please contact [email protected]. To engage with Doobie on social media visit Facebook @trydoobie and Instagram @trydoobie.

About Doobie

Doobie is a leading national cannabis delivery service that provides consumers with convenient and safe access to cannabis. Doobie's carefully curated selection of products offers something for all consumers and takes the guesswork out of the cannabis purchasing process. As a customer driven cannabis platform, Doobie has implemented a user-friendly interface, to streamline both the ordering and delivery process.

About Cann

Cann is the #1 selling THC-infused beverage in California according to BDS Analytics. Founded by Stanford and Harvard graduates, Cann is reshaping social drinking with their range of microdosed, non-alcoholic beverages that deliver a perfect, uplifting feeling every time. Vegan, gluten-free, and low in calories, each Cann has five all-natural ingredients with a strength that is similar to a beer or glass of wine. There are no artificial sweeteners or flavors, sugar substitutes, or cannabis taste. Cann's social tonics won first place in BevNET's New Beverage Showdown in 2019, following in the footsteps of mainstream grocery products like Health-Ade Kombucha, MALK, and RISE Brewing. The brand is also backed by mainstream celebrity investors, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Baron Davis, Rebel Wilson, Ruby Rose, Darren Criss, Casey Niestat, Tove Lo, and Bre-Z. For more information, visit www.drinkcann.com or @drinkcann on Instagram.

Media Contacts

Doobie

Jim Baudino

(310) 709-5404

[email protected]

Cann

Autumn Communications

[email protected]

