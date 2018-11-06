Doodeo Set to Launch New Platform for Artists and Performers: Matching Artist-Seekers With Artistic Professionals of All Types

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Doodeo (www.doodeo.com) recently announced its new platform, set to go live November 29, that redefines how artists from all disciplines meet, connect and network with colleagues and artist-seekers. Intended to make typical Google searches for artists a thing of the past, Doodeo gathers a wide variety of actors, performers, musicians, chefs, comedians, singers and other professionals together for the first time in one place.

Doodeo is the only social media platform geared specifically toward artists and performers, as well as their clients. Potential artist-seekers can search through the various listings to find whomever they need to fulfill a gig, while artists have access to a central platform on which to display their skills.

Artists can also search for various gigs, network with colleagues, advertise their skills and reach out to artist-seekers in a streamlined way that is wholly unique. Similarly, artist-seekers can spend their valuable time looking at targeted searches, comparing experience and qualifications between listings to ensure they hire the exact artist they need.

Artist-Side Functions

Artists create a personalized account which allows them to upload their qualifications, samples of their work, work locations, preferences or other specific data. A host of built-in social media functions allows those artists to speak and connect with artist-seekers as well as others in their own fields, creating a unique networking experience.

Artist-Seeker Functions

Artist-seekers begin their search by plugging in exactly what they are looking for and the location for which they need the professional. For instance: I am looking for a "magician" in "Los Angeles, California." Doodeo then provides a list of professionals who match this description, allowing users to read through potential artists' bios, experiences and portfolios. Artist-seekers are then free to message the artist and begin opening a dialogue about future work.

Current social media is a ubiquitous tool that has been leveraged for a variety of reasons, but unfortunately has been a rather flawed platform for artists seeking work. Listings for gigs on typical sites, along with the artists and performers to work such engagements, can number in the hundreds of thousands. And since most of those listings are jumbled together, with no assurance of quality or trust for potential clients, picking an artist can be a shot in the dark.

Equally frustrating for artists are the few responses they receive, despite placing their hard-earned qualifications and skillsets on public platforms, essentially casting their hopes out into an endless sea of competitors.

Doodeo's job-seeking platform eliminates this dual frustration, instead catering specifically to artistic professionals with skills to offer, while matching them to the perfect artist-seekers looking for such artists.

"Our main goal was to find and implement technology into the platform that will give artists the tools they need to advance their art, and expand their audiences. In the future, we're also implementing blockchain technology to ensure absolute safety and security," said founder Rony Hage.

About Doodeo

Based in Delaware, with offices soon to open in Los Angeles, Doodeo is an online platform that connects performing artists of all types with artist-seekers and new job opportunities. Doodeo also allows potential artist-seekers to rapidly search through vetted artists without having to comb through endless pages on social media. Doodeo plans to add Virtual Reality functionality in the very near future. Learn more at www.doodeo.com and follow our below social media pages to stay up to date.

