Dooley Media Works Production Expert Explains - How Simple Instructional Videos Can Improve Sales for Manufacturing Companies

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructional corporate videos, or "explainer videos" have quickly become popular marketing tools and are considered one of the most effective ways to connect with customers. Statistically, a whopping 98% of users say they've watched a video to learn more about a product or service.

An animated video can help a company rep quickly understand exactly what a new service or product does so that they can sell it to their customers. They're also helpful for end-users comparing features of products on the market.

James Dooley, Founder and CEO of Dooley Media Works

Led by industry veteran James Dooley, Dooley Media Works specializes in professional voiceover recording and "smart and shareable explainer videos."

"We work with companies that need to get staff and customers up to speed on what their new products do," says James Dooley, Founder and CEO of Dooley Media Works.

A professional voice actor since 2004, James can be heard as narrator of the series "Breakneck Builds" on HGTV/DIY Network, and "Food's Greatest Hits" on the Food Network. He has also voiced national TV campaigns for Budweiser, Red Bull and Honey Nut Cheerios, and corporate videos for Mercedes, Toyota, Dyson, GE, Philips, Dell, LG McDonald's, Kobo, Airmiles, Visa, Dove, and Delta Hotels, among others.

"Our advantage is that we combine video production with professional voiceover talent. So you get something that sounds more like Jon Hamm than Kenneth from accounts payable," Dooley says.

To date, Dooley Media Works has provided English voiceover recording for explainer videos, commercial TV, radio and web campaigns, on-hold phone messaging, medical videos, and long-form narration.

"We started with voice work so we're thrilled to be growing that side of the business," he added.

Effective November 2021, both explainer video production and voiceover recording will be available in international languages including French, Spanish, Cantonese, Mandarin and others as requested by the customer.

Introductory pricing is being offered as an incentive for new bulk orders. For more information, follow Dooley Media Works on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn or visit www.dooleymediaworks.com.

ABOUT DOOLEY MEDIA WORKS

Dooley Media Works are experienced radio, TV and advertising professionals - masters of the microphone and the mouse - who are laser-focused on helping clients tell their story in a way that makes people listen.

MEDIA CONTACT

James Dooley

Founder and CEO

647-618-0838

[email protected]

https://dooleymediaworks.com/

SOURCE Dooley Media Works