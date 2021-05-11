DoorDash and Rite Aid Announce Partnership for On-Demand Delivery of Health and Wellness Essentials

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), the nation's leading last-mile logistics platform, announced today a partnership with Rite Aid to offer same-day delivery of non-prescription health, convenience, and wellness essentials. Consumers can now order products via the DoorDash platform from more than 2,100 Rite Aid locations across 17 states through the DoorDash app or website, with average delivery in less than an hour.

DoorDash will offer more than 24,000 items from Rite Aid including health and beauty supplies such as shampoo and makeup, non-perishable and perishable grocery staples such as milk and Thrifty ice cream, over-the-counter medicine like pain relievers, cold and flu care, and household products such as paper towels, cleaning supplies, and more.

"Amidst the pandemic we accelerated our momentum into new categories to address consumers' heightened needs for access to everyday health and wellness essentials," said Fuad Hannon, Head of New Verticals at DoorDash. "As we continue to expand our offerings in the convenience space, we're thrilled to partner with Rite Aid to provide their customers with on-demand access to their favorite products and a wide selection of home essentials delivered right to their doorsteps, in a matter of hours."

"At Rite Aid, we want our customers to have as many options as possible to shop our selection at nearby stores," said Katie Finnegan, chief customer experience and ecommerce officer, Rite Aid. "Providing same delivery through DoorDash provides customers with the option to shop our full assortment of products from the convenience of their smartphones or computers, ensuring they can access Rite Aid anytime and anywhere they need to."

Rite Aid is available on DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service that offers members unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores nationwide. DashPass members can enjoy these benefits on all orders of products from Rite Aid of $12 or more.

Customers within range of participating Rite Aid stores available for delivery can visit the DoorDash mobile app or go to www.doordash.com to place an order.

