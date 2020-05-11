DoorDash Announces Campaign With Chantel Jeffries And Chili's To Reinvent The Dinner Party

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DoorDash, the nation's leading on-demand local logistics platform, announced that on Thursday, May 14th, they are reintroducing the original concept of dinner in a new campaign inspired by the messaging behind Chantel Jeffries' ( @chanteljeffries ) upcoming single, "Come Back to Me" feat. Shaylen.

Chantel and DoorDash will help viewers reinvent the dinner experience while at home through a virtual dinner party with an exclusively curated Chili's® Grill & Bar menu and celebrity guests including Liam Payne, Marshmello, Jordan Clarkson, Addison Rae, Britney Spears, The Chainsmokers, Nicole Scherzinger, Travis Mills, Fatherkels, Olivia O'Brien, Fletcher, Jamie Lynn Spears, Alesso, Shaylen, Jay Sean, Alissa Violet, Gigi Gorgeous & Nats Getty, Dinah Jane, Paris Hilton, Anastasia Karanikolaou, and Lolo Zouaï. Plus, DoorDash will donate meals* to families in need through their partnership with Feeding America® based on the amount of viewers that tune in, adding to the 3 million meals they've donated through livestreams in the past few weeks.

DoorDash partnered with Chili's to curate an exclusive menu for the dinner, which viewers can order through the DoorDash app to recreate the dinner party experience at home, available Thursday, May 14th through Sunday, May 17th. The "Come Back To Me" Menu features full-sized Chili's entrees along with fan favorites like Chips & Salsa and a Molten Chocolate Cake, all for just $13. Customers will customize their bundle to their liking which includes:

Chips & Salsa as an appetizer

A choice of entree from their beloved staples including Fajitas (Chicken or Shrimp), Black Bean & Veggie Fajitas*, Chicken Crispers (Original, Crispy, Honey-Chipotle, or Mango-Habanero), Just Bacon Burger (Black Bean Patty as a vegetarian option), Cajun Chicken Pasta, Bacon Ranch Chicken Quesadillas, and Margarita Grilled Chicken

And Molten Chocolate Cake as dessert.

Plus use code CHILISWITHFRIENDS** to get $3 off orders $15 or more.

This first-of-its-kind partnership is the first time DoorDash has partnered with an artist and leveraged its platform to merge music and food in a unique way–using the DoorDash platform to build awareness and give artists a new channel to connect with and benefit their communities at the same time. The "Come Back To Me" virtual dinner party with Jeffries and celebrity guests will exclusively air as a live premiere on YouTube on Thursday, May 14 at 8PM PT.

"This time at home has been such an eye opening experience for so many people and it has reminded me personally of what truly matters; getting back to the basics of connection, laughter and spending time with the people you value in your life," said Chantel Jeffries. "I'm so grateful that DoorDash and Chili's share the same values and we were able to create the 'Come Back To Me' virtual dinner party where we are able to come together virtually over a good meal and give back to those who truly need it the most at this time."

Celine Joshua, founder of 10:22PM, said, "Music has always been an essential ingredient for any great dinner party. I'm proud that this first-of-its-kind collaboration will allow Chantel, DoorDash and Chili's to bring people together, even virtually, for dinner and help provide food for families in need."

"We think there's a lot of opportunity in using our platform to enable talent to engage with our customers and restaurants, and we're excited to facilitate that experience in an authentic and unique way," said David Bornoff, DoorDash's Head of Consumer Marketing. "We know the DoorDash customers are craving these types of experiences, and the entertainment industry has pivoted recently to be able to enable more virtual entertainment opportunities. It made a ton of sense to bring together these artists who are missing their friends, work with our partner Chili's to create this exclusive experience, and show that you can still have fun and connect over food and music even in this new reality."

"We're excited to participate in this first of its kind partnership to help reinvent the dinner party knowing many of our Guests are looking for new ways to connect with others," said Michael Breed, Vice President of Digital Innovation at Chili's® Grill & Bar. "We're all about bringing people together to enjoy new music, lively conversations and to create meaningful connections across the dinner table no matter where our Guests are."

*Feeding America Donation: For every individual viewer of the #comebacktomexdd LIVE stream on May 14th, DoorDash will donate the cash equivalent of one meal to Feeding America®, up to a maximum donation of 250,000 meals. $1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. DoorDash partners with Round It Up America® to support Feeding America.

**CHILISWITHFRIENDS: *$3 off Delivery Promotion: Valid only on Chili's #ComeBacktoMe Menu orders at DoorDash starting 5/14/2020, until supplies last. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $15, excluding taxes and fees.Valid only at participating Chili's locations. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. Delivery fee is not a tip or gratuity provided to the driver. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Promotion only valid in same state as recipient's mailing address. Use promo code CHILISWITHFRIENDS to redeem. See full terms and conditions at dasherhelp.doordash.com/offer-terms-conditions.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

About Chantel Jeffries

Over the past few years, Chantel Jeffries has traveled all across the world as part of her whirlwind career as a DJ. In her constant globe-hopping, Jeffries has tapped into her infinite curiosity about music of all kinds, gaining a deep knowledge of everything from Euro-house to dancehall. Upon returning to L.A., Jeffries began channeling those inspirations into her burgeoning work as a producer—a process that finds the former math whiz using mathematical sequencing to create her artfully arranged tracks. The first taste of her hip-hop-infused take on dance music: "Wait," a bright and beat-heavy instant smash that quickly hit #4 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart. Since then, she has released multiple singles that have topped the charts including, "Facts" featuring YG & BIA and "Chase the Summer" featuring Jeremih. Jeffries partnered with Gen-Z style destination, superdown.com via Revolve to create the first celebrity capsule collection. Merging fashion with music, the capsule collection is available to shop via in-video links directly within the "Chase the Summer" music video, making it the first shoppable experience through music videos on YouTube.com. Furthermore, Jeffries has exciting plans for 2020, as she'll be releasing her new single "Come Back to Me" featuring Shaylen, on May 13th.

In addition to producing, Jeffries has spent much of the past few years DJ-ing a series of different events, including her 20+ date residency with Hakkasan group in Las Vegas. "The live set is a full experience, with a lot of visual stimulation in the lights and video elements," says Jeffries.

About Chili's® Grill & Bar

Hi, welcome to Chili's! We're a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. We're known for our big mouth burgers, Texas-sized ribs, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously – but not ourselves – because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making every Guest feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. And Chili's cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger, and have raised more than $70 million through our annual Create-A-Pepper campaign benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, because giving back is a big part of who we are. Find more information about us at www.chilis.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, like us on Facebook @Chilis or join us on TikTok @chilisofficial.

