DoorDash Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash, Inc. ("DoorDash") today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. DoorDash intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DASH."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, and UBS Investment Bank will be book running managers, and Mizuho Securities, JMP Securities, Needham & Company, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Piper Sandler, and William Blair will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at [email protected] ; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at [email protected] .

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

Press Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE DoorDash

Related Links

http://www.doordash.com

