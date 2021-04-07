DoorDash Founder Gifts $10 million to The Harker School

"A great education is one of the best ways to even the playing field for underprivileged kids," Fang said. "I hope this endowment can help families from underserved communities achieve the American dream."

Harker's Head of School, Brian Yager, expressed pride in Fang's efforts to improve access to education at Harker. "Andy is doing something of profound impact for the school, and his vision, forethought and overwhelming generosity will have a significant effect on Harker and the community for generations to come."

Board of Trustee Chair and '79 alumnus, Albert Zecher, Jr. added, "Andy's commitment to creating this historic endowment for scholarships at Harker is inspiring. As a young alumnus, his philanthropy is especially laudable."

Fang cited his experience at Harker as a motivating force. "With my philanthropy, I was looking to focus first on an institution that I knew could help the community, based on my personal experiences," he said. "I'm thankful for the education I received at Harker, and I want to provide a way for more students to get access to Harker's world-class education."

Kim Lobe, Harker's Director of Advancement, added, "Increasing our endowment is an important goal of our strategic plan. We couldn't be more grateful that Andy has established this new Alumni Scholarship Endowment fund to inspire others to join him in giving to this very worthy cause."

Fang co-founded DoorDash in 2013 with Stanford University classmates Evan Moore, Stanley Tang and Tony Xu. The company went public in December 2020.

The Harker School is a K-12, coeducational, private, nonprofit school in Silicon Valley that has earned international recognition for its top academics, quality teachers and student achievements. Founded in 1893 and educating 2,040 students, Harker is the largest independent school of its kind in California.

