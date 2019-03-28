DoorDash Introduces Kitchens Without Borders Initiative to Support Immigrant-Owned Restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash —the nation's largest and fastest-growing on-demand platform for door-to-door delivery—today announced the launch of Kitchens Without Borders , a social impact initiative dedicated to supporting immigrant and refugee food business entrepreneurs.

Kitchens Without Borders spotlights the human stories behind these immigrant- and refugee-owned restaurants to foster a deeper connection between customers and the people making the food we eat every day. The initiative aims to provide visibility to historically under-resourced food entrepreneurs while cultivating a more sustainable and inclusive food economy.

As part of the social impact initiative, DoorDash has launched a dedicated microsite, kitchenswithoutborders.com , featuring 10 San Francisco Bay Area food businesses. One-minute videos highlight each of the selected entrepreneurs' restaurant, cuisine, and background. Restaurants include Besharam , Z Zoul Cafe , Onigilly , Los Cilantros , Sabores Del Sur , West Park Farm & Sea , Little Green Cyclo , Afghan Village , D'Maize , and Sweet Lime Thai Cuisine . By highlighting these merchants' stories, DoorDash is providing customers with meaningful information when choosing their next meal.

"My mom ran a Chinese restaurant with the purpose of creating a better life and fulfilling her dream of becoming a doctor," said Tony Xu, DoorDash's CEO and Co-founder. "DoorDash was founded for people like my mom—people who came here with a dream to make it on their own. With Kitchens Without Borders, we're continuing that mission to connect people and possibility."

Participating restaurants will receive several promotional opportunities through DoorDash to help elevate their business to customers. These opportunities include DoorDash-funded marketing support, $0 delivery fees for customers for up to six weeks, and prime in-app placement on the DoorDash platform to boost customer discovery and selection.

Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has created one of the country's largest last-mile logistics solutions, fueling the growth of immigrant-owned small businesses. Kitchens Without Borders continues the company's mission to deliver good by creating more opportunities for people of all backgrounds to work and thrive in their local communities.

About DoorDash:

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in over 3,300 cities and all 50 states across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com

SOURCE DoorDash

Related Links

https://www.doordash.com/

