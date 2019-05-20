DoorDash Launches Latest National Brand Campaign, "Pop-Up"

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash, the largest and fastest-growing on-demand destination for door-to-door delivery in more than 4,000 cities in the United States and Canada, today announced a fully integrated 360 national brand campaign encompassing television, out of home (OOH), radio, digital, social, and experiential elements. Created in partnership with Brand New School, DoorDash's latest campaign is designed to show viewers how DoorDash will meet them wherever they are this summer.

Coined "Pop-Up", the campaign emphasizes the ease and convenience of ordering via DoorDash and highlights DoorDash's unrivaled selection of leading restaurant brands like The Cheesecake Factory, Wendy's and Chipotle. The TV spots will feature these national brands and regional favorites such as Costa Vida, Zio's Italian Kitchen, and The Original Mels. The spot illustrates how DoorDash conveniently meets customers wherever they are, showcasing a broad range of food delivery use cases–from employees gathering in an office to hanging poolside with friends and family.

The campaign will launch with national TV ads on May 20th, followed by digital content and OOH ads across billboards, transit shelters, bus sides, wallscapes, and taxi tops in 13 cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Austin, and more. DoorDash will also bring the pop-up concept depicted to life with interactive and engaging activations in select cities across the country this summer. The campaign will remain live from Memorial Day weekend through late September, strategically timed to remind consumers that DoorDash provides the ease of ordering on demand wherever or whenever hunger strikes this summer.

"We built this campaign as an evolution of our Q1 campaign, 'Delicious at Your Door', with a new focus on extending the possibilities of where we meet our customers," said David Bornoff, DoorDash's Head of Brand and Creative. "We have the unique capability to meet our customers needs no matter where they are and wanted to celebrate that with this campaign, while creating a visually rich journey that exudes the quality experience our partners bring to our customers."

Jonathan Notaro, Chief Creative Officer and director at Brand New School said, "One of the things we loved about this brief is that it called upon us to develop a simple and strong concept that could be visually realized across multiple platforms. The strength in the concept allows for an exciting range in the visual translation across platforms, which keeps it engaging for the audience, and selfishly, for the authors."

This second national integrated campaign comes just four months after DoorDash's first national TV campaign "Delicious at Your Door." Weeks after its initial rollout, DoorDash solidified its industry-leading position and was recognized by Edison Trends as the on-demand food platform capturing the most U.S. market share of total consumer spend.

To celebrate this campaign, DoorDash will offer $0 delivery fees* on customers' first orders on the platform. To search DoorDash for local favorites or to discover your next go-to, visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS.

*First delivery, $0 delivery fee: First-time users only. Offer valid through October 31, 2019. Limit one per person. Other fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Qualifying orders containing alcohol will be charged a $0.01 Delivery Fee. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at dasherhelp.doordash.com/offer-terms-conditions.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

About Brand New School

Brand New School has been helping brands shape their visual voice for nearly two decades through inspiring design-driven solutions. We're not a school, production company or agency. This identity crisis has served us well, leading to amazing opportunities for the world's most influential brands while shaping a diverse team and portfolio along the way. We're all connected by a love for design and collaboration. www.brandnewschool.com

