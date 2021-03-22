DoorDash Launches On-Demand Delivery of COVID-19 PCR Test Collection Kits Through Partnerships with Vault Health and Everlywell

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash , the nation's leading on-demand local logistics platform, announced today that it will begin facilitating same-day delivery of COVID-19 PCR test collection kits across the U.S through partnerships with Vault Health and Everlywell , two leading digital health companies. Consumers will now be able to access two COVID-19 home collection kits that received FDA Emergency Use Authorization via on-demand delivery from DoorDash's DashMart locations across the nation.

The Vault Health powered COVID-19 Saliva Test Kit or Everlywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit DTC will be available in 12 DashMart locations across the U.S. including Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis, and Phoenix, with more cities rolling out in the coming months. The Vault Health COVID-19 Saliva Test Kit and Everlywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit DTC will be available for same-day delivery through the DoorDash marketplace app. With the addition of mail-in tests for COVID-19 at multiple DashMart locations, consumers are now able to get on-demand access to essential healthcare products. In addition to the DoorDash marketplace app, the Vault Health COVID-19 Saliva Test Kit will be available for same-day delivery in 20 markets including Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and San Diego through Vault Health's website powered by DoorDash Drive, DoorDash's white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business. This last-mile fulfilment will allow thousands of patients on the Vault platform to get tested same-day and receive results all within a record time of 48 hours.

"Amidst the pandemic, one of our priorities has been to make health and wellness essentials more accessible for customers, with the goal of helping businesses leverage our last-mile logistics infrastructure to provide more convenient and timely access to their health supplies," said Anna Katherine Barnett-Hart, Director of New Verticals at DoorDash. "We're proud to partner with Vault Health and Everlywell to provide FDA Authorized COVID-19 PCR test collection kits on-demand to customers through our marketplace for the first time, offering the speed and reliability Americans need in these circumstances."

DoorDash launched DashMart to provide a new type of convenience store to consumers offering both household essentials and local restaurant favorites to our customers' doorsteps. With multiple locations open 24/7 across the country and growing, DashMart stores offer a new channel for local businesses to reach customers online, transforming how our merchant partners can sell their retail products. Through DashMart, Vault Health and Everlywell are able to leverage DoorDash's fulfillment centers and leading technology platform to provide on-demand access with average delivery in less than an hour to their diagnostic mail-in tests for the first time.

The Vault Health COVID-19 Saliva Test Kit is a supervised saliva collection PCR test for COVID-19 that is performed under the supervision of Vault staff through an audio-video visit to confirm identity, ensure proper saliva sample collection and quantity for the most accurate results, and answer any outstanding COVID-19 questions. This test can be completed by people of all ages, including children under 18 years old with adult supervision, who are either symptomatic or asymptomatic for a convenient and quick turnaround, with results in as little as 24 hours upon receipt at the partner lab. The test kit includes a prepaid overnight shipping envelope to be delivered to Vault's partner laboratories in New Jersey and Minnesota. Vault unlocks testing for individuals, as well as numerous partners across a variety of categories including travel, education, business, sports and governments through supervised at-home and on-site testing programs. These include partnerships with JetBlue and Hawaiian Airlines, as well national sports leagues, including PGA, NBA, and MLS. The Vault test is available on DoorDash for $119 and may be eligible for reimbursement with healthcare insurance.

"Vault makes diagnostic testing easy, comfortable, and very fast across the US. Our partnership with DoorDash unlocks same-day access to our easy to collect saliva COVID test, allowing a patient to spit into a tube and receive their results in 24 hours to get them back to travel, work, school, and family time," said Jason Feldman, Vault Founder and CEO.

The Everlywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit DTC uses a gentle nasal swab and includes a prepaid shipping label for easy overnight shipping to a certified lab, after which results are available in as little as 24 hours. This mail-in PCR test is FDA-authorized for asymptomatic and symptomatic testing without a doctor's prescription and is available for same-day delivery on the DoorDash app for $109, includes a free telehealth consult with a doctor for anyone who needs it, and may be eligible for reimbursement with healthcare insurance.

"As many as 30 percent of people skip doctor's appointments because they don't have a reliable way of getting there," said Dr. Marisa Cruz, Head of Clinical Affairs at Everlywell and former Senior Medical Advisor for Digital Health at the FDA. "The fact that you can now get a kit delivered to your door in hours, quickly collect a sample and drop your kit in the mail, and then receive an accurate COVID-19 diagnosis and speak to a physician about next steps in as little as 24 hours later is a significant step forward for public health".

These two new partnerships with Vault Health and Everlywell mark DoorDash's continued expansion of offerings in the healthcare space, including partnerships with Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy to offer over-the-counter medicine delivered on-demand in addition to a partnership with Sam's Club to power the last-mile delivery of prescriptions through DoorDash Drive.

About the products:

Vault Health COVID-19 Saliva Test Kit:

Test type: Remotely-supervised video saliva sample collection with a Vault medical practitioner

FDA Authorized: Yes*, for both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing

Supervision included: Yes

Time for results: 24-48 hours after sample arrives at the lab via overnight delivery

Price: $119 , may be reimbursable by insurance

, may be reimbursable by insurance Same-day delivery available: Yes, through the DoorDash marketplace app and through Vault Health's website powered by DoorDash Drive

Available at participating DashMart locations: Yes

*The Vault Health COVID-19 Test Kit has been authorized by the FDA under an EUA. Read more at www.vaulthealth.com/covid

Everlywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit DTC:

Test type: Gentle lower nasal swab

FDA Authorized: Yes*, for both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing

Supervision required: No

Time for results: 24-48 hours after sample arrives at the lab via overnight delivery

Price: $109 , may be reimbursable by insurance

, may be reimbursable by insurance Same-day delivery available: Yes, through the DoorDash marketplace app

Available at participating DashMart locations: Yes

*The Everlywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit DTC has not been FDA cleared or approved. This home collection kit has been authorized by FDA under an EUA. Read more at www.everlywell.com/products/covid-19-test.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

About Vault Health

Vault Health is a healthcare platform which supports the provision of care management, telemedicine, e-prescribing, and in-home diagnostics. The platform features a powerful suite of digital healthcare tools designed to tackle the broad scope of modern medical use cases, including individual care, population health, and clinical trials.

The Vault digital healthcare toolkit supports on-demand telehealth consultations and sample supervision, patient and provider communications, in-person and remote appointment management, longitudinal care management, and beyond. The Vault Health platform utilizes the Infinity Biologix LLC TaqPath SARS-CoV-2Assay for Covid-19 testing, which was the first saliva-based test to receive an FDA EUA. Vault Health endeavors to make access to testing more widely available and the process as streamlined as possible. To learn more about Vault Health, visit www.vaulthealth.com .

About Everlywell

Everlywell believes Americans deserve access to affordable lab tests and insightful, digitally-enabled results with actionable next steps. The company connects individuals to certified labs offering a suite of validated lab tests including Cholesterol, Heart Health, Fertility, STIs, Lyme Disease, Testosterone, Thyroid and more. Everlywell also offers FDA-authorized at-home sample collection test kits for COVID-19, and was the first to provide access to at-home sample collection lab tests for fertility, high-risk HPV, and indoor & outdoor allergies. Prices are straightforward starting at $49 and tests are generally covered by Flexible Spending and Health Savings Accounts. Physician-reviewed, actionable test results from CLIA-certified labs are provided within days of sample receipt. The company also provides testing and engagement programs for health plans, healthcare organizations, and employers, including some of the largest health plans in the nation.

The Austin-based company was founded in 2015 and is advised by a Scientific Advisory Board that includes some of the nation's top scientists from Harvard, MIT, Google and NYU. Everlywell was selected as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2019. For more information please visit www.everlywell.com .

