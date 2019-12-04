Doors Market Demand to Hit US $165 Billion by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the doors market, which estimates the worldwide market for doors will cross USD $165 billion by 2026. Rising urbanization and populations will hasten the growth of the doors industry in the coming years.

Growing infrastructure activities and a surge in the real estate sector across Asia-Pacific will be propelling the market development over the forecast timeframe. Additionally, growing urbanization and populations will be accountable for the increase in new non-residential and residential buildings in this region. According to estimates, Asia-Pacific will likely have close to a 50% rate of urbanization by 2026, which will further provide opportunities for the market expansion over the study period.

Some major findings of the doors market report include:

Supporting regulations for the renovation of existing infrastructure globally will stipulate the market demand.



Growing private, as well as government investments towards the new residential construction sector in North America , will develop the industry.



, will develop the industry. Increasing the replacement of aging infrastructure in European countries will boost the doors market share.



doors market share. Changing consumer buying patterns for luxury products will enhance the product demand.



Ongoing trends for energy-efficient buildings will boost the industry in coming years.

Although the industry is growing significantly, high prices of raw materials will be a potential restraint for doors manufacturers. However, higher profitability and growing consumer demand for construction products may increase the number of new entrants over the forecast period, thereby propelling the business share.

Sliding doors will account for a market share of more than 25% over the forecast period. These doors are equipped with soundproof and airtight insulation features depending upon the end-user requirement. These doors also provide attractive aesthetics to residential housing, which is likely to increase its usage in the new residential construction industry in the future.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/doors-market

uPVC doors will grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the study period, owing to its superior strength, versatility and cost-effectiveness. These doors are widely used for making sliding, hinged or French doors. The availability of a variety of colors, patterns and laminates will be accountable factors for driving the segment's growth by 2026.

The residential applications market was valued at more than USD $65 billion over the forecast period due to increasing population around the world. The availability of government subsidies to develop the residential construction segment will propel door usage. Further, rising building improvement and repair activities will contribute significantly to increasing market demand over the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific door market will account for a market share of more than 40% over the forecast period. Growing urbanization and industrialization, accompanied by rising government attention to developing infrastructure in Asia-Pacific, will be major driving factors for the industry expansion over the forecast period. However, the short term economic slowdown in India, along with the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, will significantly impact the industry. Despite this, growing consumer spending power and urbanization in these countries will further boost the market share over the forecast period.

The doors market will proliferate at a significant rate over the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for improved infrastructure across the world. Key producers in the market include, Andersen Corporation, Lixil Group Corporation, YKK Corporation, Pella Corporation and several others.

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.