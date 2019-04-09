Doosan Infracore North America to Offer Trimble's New Generation of Loader Onboard Scales

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and SUWANEE, Ga., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and Doosan Infracore North America announced today the availability of Trimble® LOADRITE® L3180 SmartScale as an option on Doosan Wheel Loaders.

The LOADRITE L3180 SmartScale uses weighing intelligence and solid state sensors for more accurate, precise and faster loading. It also connects machines and devices for the collection and syncing of data via the built-in Wi-Fi to the InsightHQ™ reporting portal. InsightHQ consolidates live, operational information from Trimble LOADRITE devices on loaders, excavators and conveyors across the site to provide near real-time productivity and performance reports for extraction, processing and load-out operations.



Reengineered from the ground up, Trimble's innovative, next-generation loader scale platform features smarter weighing, smarter data management and a smarter interface. Intelligence in the weighing software and new hardware gives operators of all skill levels the ability to load faster and more productively than ever before.

"Our Doosan wheel loader customers will benefit greatly from the new option, helping them do their work more precisely to improve their overall productivity," said Bill Zak, wheel loader product specialist, Doosan Infracore North America. "This type of technology demonstrates our ongoing commitment to provide our Doosan dealers and customers with state-of-the-art equipment options."

"With Trimble and Doosan working together, we make the ordering process easier for our contractors and aggregate producers," said Johan Smet, general manager of Trimble's Aggregates Division. "Trimble LOADRITE onboard weighing technology on Doosan loaders enables our customers to move more material each day."

Smarter Weighing

The LOADRITE L3180 offers more precise weighing in a wide range of conditions including adjusting for rough terrain, operator technique and machine movement using new weighing intelligence. The system also features digital CAN-bus sensors for noise immunity and ground slope compensation as standard.

Smarter Data Management

The L3180 now offers in-cab key performance indicators (KPIs), including tons/hour, tons and truck count to enable operators to monitor performance and achieve daily targets. When using Trimble's cloud-based InsightHQ quarry reporting portal, personnel can gain access to site production and operator performance KPIs on desktop or mobile devices. Data is presented in dashboard or graphical formats, including a new load-out performance heatmap, powered by built-in GPS. The system caches data locally and then syncs it with InsightHQ.



Smarter Interface

The L3180 features a 5.7" touchscreen display, which is twice the size of previous generation displays. Colorful graphics, cleaner interface design and the new touchscreen allow for faster menu navigation and interaction. New loading information detail, including customer and product for each job, can be customized on the interface by each operator to match their workflow and make it easier to see the right information for maximum productivity.



Availability

The Trimble LOADRITE L3180 SmartScale is available now as an option from Doosan dealers across North America. To locate a nearby dealer, visit: http://www.doosanequipment.com/dice/dealerlocator/dealerlocator.page . LOADRITE scales are installed and supported by local LOADRITE dealers.

LOADRITE L2180 and LOADRITE 2150 loader scales are also available as factory options.

About Doosan

Doosan Infracore North America, LLC, headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia, markets the Doosan brand of products that includes crawler excavators, wheel excavators, wheel loaders, articulated dump trucks, material handlers, log loaders and attachments. With more than 150 heavy equipment dealer locations in North America, Doosan is known for an unmatched dedication to service and customer uptime, and durable, reliable products. Doosan is fast becoming a global force in heavy construction equipment. For more information on Doosan® products, visit: www.DoosanEquipment.com.

About Trimble Loadrite



Since 1979, LOADRITE payload management technology solutions have been improving productivity in the aggregates, mining, waste management, forestry, and other industries. Loadrite is a leader in the field of measurement, and was acquired by Trimble in June 2013. LOADRITE load weighing technology and payload information systems are installed on wheel loaders, excavators, garbage collection trucks and other heavy loading equipment to ensure optimal loads, and provide quality data for productivity analysis. For more information, visit: www.loadritescales.com .

About Trimble



Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

Doosan® and the Doosan logo are registered trademarks of Doosan Corp. in the United States and various other countries around the world. © 2019 Doosan Infracore North America, LLC. All rights reserved.

