Doosan Mobility Innovation Announces Partnership with Iris Automation, Drone America to Advance Safe Use of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology for BVLOS UAS Operations

GYEONGGI-DO, South Korea and RENO, Nev., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI) has signed agreements with Iris Automation and Drone America to pursue Doosan's hydrogen fuel cell technology to enhance scalable systems for long range, autonomous beyond line of sight (BVLOS) UAS operations.

The companies will work together to integrate technologies and share operational resources to test and evaluate aircraft platforms and infrastructure to support commercial BVLOS operations.

Long distance inspections conducted by drones

Due to its higher energy density over traditional lithium batteries, and zero-emissions profile, Doosan's Hydrogen fuel cell technology has the potential to sustainably expand BVLOS drone operations for both commercial and public flight operations. Traditional lithium batteries and fossil fuel-powered propulsion systems are predominantly used in small UAS aircraft today. Battery-powered systems, such as those currently in use, do not produce carbon emissions but are limited in range and capacity. Fossil fuel propulsion systems have longer range, but at the expense of carbon emissions and high environmental noise.

According to DMI's research and testing, its UAS hydrogen fuel cells can outperform traditional batteries with an energy density up to four times the current standard. Hydrogen can be produced using 100% renewable energy and when the fuel cell generates electricity it emits only water vapor.

Doosan Mobility Innovation , Iris Automation , and Drone America are looking forward to demonstrating how their combined flight experience, technologies and expertise can help shape the future of BVLOS commercial operations.

Doosan has been manufacturing fuel cell technology since 2014, and now provides safe, miniaturised fuel cell-powered systems for use in drones.

"The potential of hydrogen fuel cell drone technology that delivers the endurance and performance necessary to enable autonomous UAV flight, without carbon emissions, is huge. This partnership is an excellent way to jumpstart the progress we can make by collaborating with two pioneers at the forefront of real-world UAV innovation to actually start BVLOS services." Soonsuk (Fran) Roh, manager of Americas and Oceania business development at Doosan Mobility Innovation

Iris Automation's Casia allows an uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) to see and react to the aviation environment around the aircraft, enabling real time airspace awareness onboard the BVLOS UAV's during flight operations.

"Getting to higher density, zero-emissions fuel is an important breakthrough for long-range drone operations. As part of the overall drive to scale, it makes commercial operations increasingly viable and cost-effective. Given Doosan and Drone America's leadership in this space and very practical roles in enabling drone operations, we're excited to collaborate." Lori DeMatteis, vice president of sales and marketing at Iris Automation

Drone America specialises in designing and manufacturing uncrewed aircraft systems while providing commercial flight services to first responders, critical delivery, and infrastructure surveying and inspections. Drone America is in the process of developing a fleet of certified above 55lb. aircraft that takes full advantage of Doosan's fuel cell systems and incorporate Iris's Casia for real-time airspace awareness.

"Shaping the future of commercial BVLOS is not always about one person, but about the team that makes everything happen. From design, engineering, and production to flight services, certification and training, everyone here represents the very best at what they do and a team that Drone America is proud to be a part of." Mike Richards, Drone America President and CEO.

About Doosan Mobility Innovation

Doosan Mobility Innovation has created the world's first commercialized hydrogen fuel cell system for UAV's which have up to four times longer flight time than battery drones. With multiple hours of flight time, DMI's hydrogen drones are utilized in various industrial fields including utility inspection, delivery, emergency monitoring, and public safety. Based on this green technology, DMI has successfully launched products in the USA, China and Korea in 2019 and is expanding to the rest of the world. For more information visit: https://www.doosanmobility.com/en/ .

About Drone America

Drone America proudly designs, manufactures, and operates medium to large scale autonomous aircraft. Located in Reno, Nevada we were founded on the simple goal of using UAV technology to save and improve lives. For the last decade our fleet of mission adaptable aircraft have flown over a thousand missions in harsh and demanding environments. Drone America has been an active flight participant in the NASA/FAA TCL 2, 3 and 4 programs and is a primary flight partner for the FAA Beyond program. Visit www.droneamerica.com.

About Iris Automation

Iris Automation is a safety avionics technology company pioneering on and off board perception systems and aviation policy services that enable customers to build scalable operations for crewed and uncrewed aircraft; unlocking the potential of countless industries. Iris' Casia system runs either onboard the aircraft or in a ground-based configuration. We work closely with civil aviation authorities globally as they implement regulatory frameworks ensuring BVLOS is conducted safely, partnering on multiple FAA ASSURE and BEYOND UAS Integration Programs and Transport Canada's BVLOS Technology Demonstration Program. Visit www.irisonboard.com .

